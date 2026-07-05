Jaishankar fulfills Qatar PM; evaluations cooperation

Doha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar fulfilled Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Sunday and examined a number of locations of bilateral cooperation, consisting of energy, trade, financial investments, connection and security.

Jaishankar is on a see covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5 to 10.

The Gulf go to comes versus the background of fast-evolving political characteristics in West Asia following the finalizing of a contract focused on ending the US-Iran dispute.

Jaishankar thanked the Qatar PM for guaranteeing the security and wellness of the Indian neighborhood in the nation.

“Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people to people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership,” Jaishankar published on X.

Jaishankar likewise talked about evaluations on the West Asia dispute and its effect with PM Al-Thani, who is likewise Qatar’s foreign minister.

Throughout the continuous see, Jaishankar will satisfy his equivalents and leading leaders of the 4 Gulf nations to improve bilateral relations and exchange views on local advancements and problems of shared interest.

Qatar and Oman have actually become arbitrators, together with Pakistan, in causing the Iran ceasefire following weeks of intensifying stress. The indirect talks in between the United States and Iran in Doha are set to continue after the week-long funeral rites of Iran’s killed supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which began on Friday.

After checking out the 4 Gulf nations, Jaishankar will take a trip to New York on July 13 to release India’s main project for the UN Security Council period 2028-29. He will then participate in the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council conference in Brussels on July 14-15 and engage with EU and Belgian equivalents.

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