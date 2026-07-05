Political celebrations need to concentrate on Mekedatu concerns, states Anbumani Ramadoss

< div id ="schemaDiv"itemprop ="articleBody">

Former Union Minister and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday (July 5) asked all political celebrations to concentrate on the Mekedatu dam problem.

Speaking with press reporters in Salem, Dr. Anbumani stated the Mekedatu dam was an essential problem in Tamil Nadu, all celebration conferences need to be assembled and celebration leaders ought to satisfy the Prime Minister and Jal Shakti Minister.

He declared that Karnataka never ever appreciated anything, be it a court order, a tribunal order or law. “In Tamil Nadu, nevertheless, we are discussing horse trading. The Mekedatu dam problem is of primary value, and all political celebrations must concentrate on it,” Mr. Anbumani included.

On Tamil Nadu Governor’s evaluation conference with authorities, Dr. Anbumani stated a federal government chosen by the individuals ought to work individually. The Governor needs to not interrupt the federal government and performing conferences at a micro level in the State is not appropriate, Dr. Anbumani included.