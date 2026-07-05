Zuccaro wins function occasion in record time

< div id = 19459001 itemprop = 19459002 > P. Shroff-trained Zuccaro( G. Vivek up)won in record time the Maharaja’s Gold Cup (2,200 m), the function occasion of the races held here on Sunday (July 5). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Ms. Anosha Meyers, Mr. Vispi R. Patel, Mr. A.S. Narielwala, Mr. Eruch Adi Mody, Miss. Anita J. Captain, Mr. Dinshaw P. Adenwalla & & Mrs. Jasmine D. Adenwalla. 19659001 The outcomes: 1. LAGARDE PLATE (1,200 m): N R I Ace (Jagadeesh) 1, Power Of Beauty (Arul) 2, Crosswater (Aleemuddin) 3 and Stellantis (S. Sachin) 4. Not run: Never Give In. Shd, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.36 s. 116 (w), 30 and 10 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 23, FP: 189, Q: 59, Trinella: 406/275, Exacta: 629/359. Favourite: Power Of Beauty. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Fitness instructor: Md. Sajid Qureshi. 19659003 2. R.R. BYRAMJI MEMORIAL PLATE (1,200 m): AZAADI (G. Vivek) 1, Aprameya (Neeraj) 2, Shadai (Akshay K) 3 and Protieux (S. Shareef) 4. 4-3/4, 2 and 1. 1m, 12.77 s. 16 (w), 12, 10 and 21 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 41, FP: 30, Q: 31, Trinella: 169/83, Exacta: 789/383. Favourite: Azaadi. Owners: Mr. Atul Ishwardas Chordia, Mr. Raj Ramprasad Singh, Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Fitness instructor: P.S. Chouhan. 19659004 3. A.M.C. GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200 m): ENCINO 19459007(Sandesh) 1, Gloriousness (Suraj) 2, See The Light (Akshay K) 3 and Idi Minnal (Vinod Shinde) 4. Not run: Thessalian. 7-1/4, 2-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 10.06 s. 13 (w), 11, 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 44, FP: 38, Q: 34, Trinella: 61/43, Exacta: 868/679. Favourite: Encino. Owners: Gainsville Stud & & Agrl Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. Kishore Rungta, Mr. S.R. Sanas & & Mr. Ajay K. Arora. Fitness instructor: Adhiraj S. Jodha. 4. MAHARAJA’S GOLD CUP (2,200 m): ZUCCARO (G. Vivek) 1, Mayne Magic (Antony) 2, Alfonsine (A. Asbar) 3 and Redefined (Akshay K) 4. 4, 2-1/4 and 2. 2m, 13.75 s (record time). 14 (w), 11, 22 and 21 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 42, FP: 77, Q: 64, Trinella: 217/51, Exacta: 1,688/ 1,275. Favourite: Zuccaro. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Ms. Anosha Meyers, Mr. Vispi R. Patel, Mr. A.S. Narielwala, Mr. Eruch Adi Mody, Miss. Anita J. Captain, Mr. Dinshaw P. Adenwalla & & Mrs. Jasmine D. Adenwalla. Fitness instructor: P. Shroff. 5. GALILEE PLATE (1,800 m): MANDATE (Aleemuddin) 1, Angelisa (Yash) 2, Stentorian (Darshan) 3 and Sassy (Kiran Rai) 4. Shd, 6-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 51.88 s. 46 (w), 12, 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 42, FP: 198, Q: 84, Trinella: 621/403, Exacta: 3,344/ 2,006. Favourite: Stalingrad. Owners: Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & & Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria. Fitness instructor: Arjun Mangalorkar. 19659007 6. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE (1,400 m): ABSOLUTE FORCE 19459007 (Sandesh) 1, My Solitaire (Abhishek Mhatre) 2, Shahenshaah (Faizan Khan) 3 and Ebotse (Antony) 4. Not run: Disruptor and Gandolfini. 1-1/2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 25.91 s. 26 (w), 12, 47 and 73 (p), SHP: 147, THP: 138, FP: 1,085, Q: 491, Trinella: 44,455 (c/o); Exacta: 31,348/ 13,434. Favourite: Absolute Force. Owner: Mr. Raj Ramprasad Singh. Fitness Instructor: Joseph B. Awale. Prize: 1,524; Runner-up: 196; Mini Jackpot: 946; Treble (i): 1,440; (ii): 541. 19659009