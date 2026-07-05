Chandrababu Naidu implicates YSRCP of hindering Andhra Pradesh’s advancement program

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday implicated the YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) of methodically blocking the State’s advancement program through false information, baseless political disturbance, and dislike projects focused on dissuading financial investment, while repeating that the NDA union federal government was devoted to both well-being plans and financial advancement.
Throughout an interaction with the media here, Mr. Naidu declared that the YSRCP leaders were attempting to declare credit for numerous tasks started by his federal government, though they stopped working to bring in financial investments throughout 2019-24. He even more charged the previous federal government with repeling markets, setting aside disputed land to business, obstructing important mineral resources and developing extended legal problems, culminating in irreversible damage to commercial growth.
‘Malicious project’
Mr. Naidu levelled major claims versus the YSRCP, stating that people connected to the celebration were funding social networks platforms to target both him and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan through continual criticism and false information. “The previous federal government ruthlessly promoted a culture of violence, factional politics, and intimidation. At the very same time, substantial hashish growing had actually thrived in company locations under its administration. Those accountable for the Tirumala laddu adulteration debate are now offering lectures on principles and governance,” the Chief Minister stated.