Gujarat govt walkings payment to farmers for land utilized for power transmission lines, towers

The Gujarat federal government has actually boosted the settlement to farmers for usage of their land for electrical energy transmission lines and towers, with payments now determined at two times the dominating market price of the land, making sure reasonable and market-linked payment.

Farmers have actually been objecting in parts of the state versus the old policy of setting up electrical power transmission lines and poles on farmland.

“Until now, compensation for electricity poles and transmission lines passing through agricultural land was paid at 200 per cent of the jantri value. Responding to long-standing representations from farmer organisations, the state government has decided that compensation will now be calculated at twice the prevailing market value of the land instead of the jantri rate,” specified a main release on Friday.

Especially, the jantri rate notes the system rates of land and home identified by the Gujarat federal government.

The federal government has actually likewise increased payment for land inhabited by power transmission towers, stated the release.

“Earlier, compensation was calculated only on the actual base area of the tower. Under the revised policy, the tower base area will include an additional one metre on all four sides, thereby increasing the compensable area and providing higher compensation to landowners,” it discussed.

In yet another relief for farmers, the federal government has actually eliminated the earlier staggered payment system under which settlement was paid in 3 instalments – 40 percent throughout structure work, 40 percent throughout tower setup and the staying 20 percent after stringing of transmission lines.

Under the brand-new policy, 100 percent of the settlement will be paid in advance before the work begins, it stated.

“To ensure transparent and fair determination of land values, the state government will constitute a Market Rate Committee (MRC) to assess the prevailing market value of land. The committee will include the district collector, representatives of affected landowners, an authorised market valuer nominated by farmers, and representatives of the transmission service provider,” the release stated.

For payment under the Right of Way (RoW) passage of transmission lines, payments will be connected to the marketplace worth identified by the MRC, it stressed.

Farmers in backwoods will get settlement comparable to 30 percent of the marketplace worth, those in community council locations 45 percent, and those in community corporation limitations 60 percent of the examined market price, according to the release.

The federal government has actually extended the advantages of the modified policy to farmers whose payment was figured out according to the earlier rates, however whose transmission line jobs are still under execution. Such farmers will be qualified to get the advantages of the brand-new settlement policy, it included.