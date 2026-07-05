Lock Upp 2: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai popularity Shilpa Shinde to go into as the very first wildcard in Riteish Deshkmukh and Farah Khan hosted program

Lock Upp Season 2 has actually been making headings because its best. The stunning discoveries by the celeb entrants have actually likewise kept audiences hooked to the program. While the audience is excitedly awaiting the Janta Ki Awaaz episode including the OG host of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut, the makers have actually chosen to bring a brand-new wildcard entry.According to reports in the media, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai popularity Shilpa Shinde is all set to get in the program as Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa’s very first wildcard candidate. Shilpa Shinde has actually gone into Lock Upp Season 2 as the very first wildcard participant.

Shilpa’s entry has actually currently produced a buzz and audiences are thrilled to see her video game and her interactions with the other candidates. The starlet is rather singing about her ideas and does not avoid sharing her viewpoints.Shilpa just recently courted debate after she confessed on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast that the unwanted sexual advances case which she submitted versus her Bhabi Ji manufacturers in 2016 was incorrect.

Shilpa’s stunning discovery

Shilpa exposed on the podcast, “At that time, I filed a sexual harassment complaint against my producer because I felt I had no other option left. Looking back, I still feel it was a huge step. All doors were closed on me.

I believed there was no other way to get out of the situation. When you go to file an FIR, the police ask you to provide specific details and allegations. Coming from a law background, I was aware of the process.

Today, I want to say that the allegations I made were not true. I am admitting this for the first time. The matter was eventually settled, and after the settlement, I received my pending payment a few months later. (Shilpa breaks down).”

Settlement with Bhabi Ji makers

She even more specified, “As part of the settlement, there was an understanding that neither side would speak about the issue in the media. However, after more than a decade, I feel comfortable talking about it. Despite everything that happened, I eventually worked with them again. In fact, our relationship today is very cordial. Even after all these years, we share a good relationship. We worked together after 11 years in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

“Shilpa’s discovery triggered strong responses online and numerous celebs like Hina Khan, Pooja Bedi condemned her for submitting what she now states was an incorrect grievance.