STUNNING: Satluj gotten rid of from ZEE5 in India 48 hours after release; platform states the choice is taken in light of “present advancements”

Director Honey Trehan’s most current movie Satluj has actually been eliminated from ZEE5 for audiences in India simply 48 hours after its best on Friday, July 3. While the movie is no longer offered on the streaming platform in the nation, it continues to stay available in global markets.

STUNNING: Satluj eliminated from ZEE5 in India 48 hours after release; platform states the choice is taken in light of” present advancements”

The unanticipated advancement comes quickly after the movie’s digital launching, leaving numerous customers shocked when they discovered that the title had actually vanished from the Indian brochure. Neither ZEE5 nor the makers have actually divulged the particular factors behind the choice.

Dealing with the advancement, ZEE5 released a main declaration relating to the advancement where they likewise revealed thankfulness to audiences for their reaction to the movie. “The action to Satluj considering that its release has actually been genuinely frustrating. We are deeply grateful to every audience who selected to subscribe, enjoy and promote the movie. Your love and assistance have actually implied a lot to us and to everybody who brought this story to life. At ZEE5, we stand securely by Satluj and the imaginative vision behind it. Our company believe effective storytelling has the capability to influence, sustain and leave an enduring effect. We stay dedicated to promoting genuine and significant stories.”

Satluj might have stopped briefly. The discussion it began hasn’t. Thank you for the extraordinary love.

We intend to bring it back quickly. #Satluj pic.twitter.com/Ox3MZIBvlT — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) July 5, 2026

Validating that the movie has actually been removed in India, the declaration included, “In light of the present advancements, Satluj will be not available in India till additional notification. We stay dedicated to checking out every suitable opportunity through due procedure to bring the movie back to our audiences at the earliest chance.”

ZEE5 concluded by declaring its dedication to writers, stating, “Our dedication to developers and to stories informed with conviction, creative stability and function stays steady.”

Satluj is based upon the life of human ideal activist from Punjab Jaswant Singh Khalra. The movie sees Diljit Dosanjh play his character while it likewise stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Kanwaljit Singh. The motion picture was previously entitled Punjab ’95

Check out: Satluj director Honey Trehan remembers psychological reaction from Jaswant Singh’s household after viewing the movie

More Pages: Satluj Box Office Collection, Satluj Movie Review

Tags: Bollywood, Bollywood News, Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Trehan, India, Jaswant Singh Khalra, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Removed, Satluj, Social Media, Twitter, Twitter India, X, Zee5

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.