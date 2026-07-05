R. Madhavan to represent pioneering developer GD Naidu in upcoming biopic GDN; trailer out!

The makers of GDNthe upcoming biopic on pioneering Indian creator G.D. Naidu, have actually revealed the movie’s trailer, providing audiences a very first take a look at R. Madhavan ahead function. The movie is arranged to launch in theatres on July 17.

R. Madhavan to depict pioneering creator GD Naidu in upcoming biopic GDN; trailer out!

The trailer presents Madhavan as G.D. Naidu, commonly considered among India’s a lot of prominent innovators and industrialists. It showcases the star in a significantly various avatar as he enters the life of the visionary understood for his contributions to engineering and development.

Throughout the years, R. Madhavan has actually constructed a profession throughout several movie markets, operating in Tamil, Hindi and other language movies. Understood for depicting a wide range of characters, the star has regularly well balanced business performers with performance-driven jobs.

With GDNMadhavan handles another biographical function, representing a real-life figure whose work left a long lasting influence on India’s technological landscape. The trailer mean the difficulties, accomplishments and individual journey of G.D. Naidu, while highlighting the movie’s duration setting.

The makers just recently shared the trailer on social networks, providing audiences a peek of the movie’s scale and Madhavan’s change for the function.

Beyond acting, Madhavan has actually likewise checked out filmmaking and has actually frequently discussed topics varying from sustainability to education, showing his interest in tasks beyond mainstream home entertainment.

Now, with GDNthe star is set to heading a movie that brings the story of among India’s pioneering innovators to the cinema. The biopic is anticipated to look into the life and tradition of G.D. Naidu, presenting a brand-new generation of audiences to his contributions.

GDN is slated for a theatrical release on July 17.

Check Out: R. Madhavan reveals appreciation after Padma Shri win: “Deeply humbled and exceptionally grateful”

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