Eccentric Pendulum Revisit ‘The Sculptor of Negative Emotions’ After 18 Years for Redux Version

The Bengaluru prog death metal band even employed their very first singer Nikhil Vastarey in Canada

Bengaluru metallers Eccentric Pendulum’s earliest breakout track”The Sculptor of Negative Emotions “– from their 2009 launching EP of the exact same name– has actually got a re-recorded”redux”variation including the initial lineup.

The crushing tune that moves through tech-metal and ambient passages in the vein of prog bands like Cynic was composed in 2008 and 2009 and was re-recorded in 2015 and after that combined and mastered by German engineer Daniel Bernath. This release includes Eccentric Pendulum’s charter member bassist Arun Natarajan and drummer Vibhas Venkatram, very first singer Nikhil Vastarey (now based in Canada), guitar player Ashish Kumar (who rejoined the band in 2024 after initially belonging of the very first lineup in between 2008 and 2010) and existing guitar player Ankit Suryakanth.

The band states in a cumulative declaration, “Doing the redux included the 5 people re-recording all the instruments at our particular areas, sewed and lined up together by Ankit. The procedure took 3 to 4 months of exchanging more recent concepts and completing the recording and production procedure.”

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While bands all over the world have frequently re-recorded or “reimagined”their earliest releases to package and press out once again for fond memories worth, drummer Vibhas Venkatram states Eccentric were preparing a drum playthrough for”The Sculptor of Negative Emotions” and older product when the band took an”unscripted choice”to re-record all the instruments with the initial lineup. “The earlier recording was done on a small spending plan and minimal resources. The concept of hearing the very same tunes with much better production worth (18 years later on) and having a chance to print vinyls and pat ourselves on the back, seemed like a great concept,” the band states.

Thinking about just how much technical expertise was heard on their earliest tunes itself, was it a difficulty to review them? The band states they have actually constantly made and carried out music for their own “enjoyment and fulfillment” and it was a perk that metalheads “in some way clicked” with their music. Over almost 20 years of playing tunes like “The Sculptor of Negative Emotions,” the band confesses there were “small modifications” that showed their advancement as artists, which likewise assisted when they entered into re-recording sessions.

The band includes, “The most significant concern was experimenting with more recent concepts without losing the older feel and ambiance of the OG recording. Small modifications in the parts, shifting and taping the tracks on seven-string guitars and getting our initial singer Nikhil from Canada to track the vocals was the most significant obstacle we dealt with throughout the remake effort of these 2 tracks.”

The Sculptor of Negative Emotions (Re-dux 2026) EP– likewise including the 2009 tune “Sepia Drown”– is launching on 7″ vinyl along with digital formats by means of Bandcamp this month through Subcontinental Records, the label run by Natarajan.