Inside Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding event: FIRST image reveals star finalizing marital relationship windows registry

The very first inside photo from Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s personal wedding event to partner Gauri Spratt has actually appeared online, offering fans a look into the intimate event held at the star’s Pali Hill home in Mumbai.

Inside Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding event: FIRST image reveals star finalizing marital relationship computer registry

The image catches an honest minute from the wedding event registration. Worn a downplayed off-white conventional kurta, Aamir Khan is seen signing the main marital relationship windows registry while seated at a rustic wood table. Next to him sits Gauri Spratt in a classy ivory standard ensemble including elaborate embroidery. She finished her appearance with a declaration pendant and very little styling.

Including an individual touch to the minute, Gauri’s young kid from her previous marital relationship is seen standing in between the couple, looking carefully at the marital relationship files. Aamir’s youngest child, Azad Rao Khan, is seated next to the star in a peach-coloured kurta, seeing the procedures.

The location was embellished in soft pastel flower plans with candle lights, producing a warm and intimate setting. Numerous member of the family and friends collected around the table, with some seen catching the unique minute on their phones.

The wedding event happened on Sunday, July 5, at Aamir Khan’s home in Pali Hill, Bandra. The event was participated in by around 100 to 150 visitors, consisting of close member of the family, youth pals and a choose group of market coworkers. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was amongst those present at the personal event.

A relationship that came cycle

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s journey started almost 25 years back when they initially fulfilled before ultimately losing touch. The 2 reconnected in 2024 through Aamir’s cousin, Nuzhat Khan, in Bengaluru. Their relationship apparently continued as a long-distance one before Aamir openly presented Gauri as his partner throughout his 60th birthday events in March 2025.

Following that statement, Gauri moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai and has actually considering that been connected with Aamir Khan Productions.

Check out: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Razdan exposes Love Story 2050 was based on Aamir Khan’s shelved movie, Time Machine; includes, “Makers should not have actually altered the base; gadbad ho gayi … Priyanka Chopra’s death scene would have DEVASTATED audiences”

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