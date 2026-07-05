Guwahati hosts BRICS fulfill amidst increasing miracle drug risk

Run-through India is set to host the BRICS Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting in Guwahati from July 6-7. This important event intends to boost intelligence sharing and functional cooperation amongst member countries to fight the progressing landscape of drug trafficking, consisting of miracle drugs and darknet-enabled operations. The conference will concentrate on useful techniques for interdiction, capability structure, and cumulative reactions to emerging hazards, marking a shift towards action-oriented partnership.

ET Bureau

New Delhi: India will host the two-day BRICS Anti-Drug Agencies Meeting in Guwahati from July 6-7 to improve intelligence sharing and reinforce functional and institutional cooperation in combating narcotics trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) stated on Sunday.

The conference will combine heads of anti-drug companies and senior authorities from BRICS nations, according to a main declaration.

The conference presumes significance in the middle of significant modifications in the worldwide drug trafficking landscape, with the expansion of miracle drugs, brand-new psychedelic compounds (NPS), darknet-enabled trafficking, and cryptocurrency-based monetary circulations positioning intricate multinational difficulties, the declaration stated.

At the very same time, advances in interdiction innovations, information analytics, and monetary intelligence present considerable chances for improved global cooperation and collaborated enforcement action, it included.

India imagines the conference as an essential action in changing BRICS cooperation from dialogue-centric engagement to structured, action-oriented cooperation, with a concentrate on enhancing functional coordination, intelligence sharing, capability structure, and cumulative actions to emerging drug-related hazards.

The conference will concentrate on 3 crucial top priority locations: combating miracle drugs and precursor diversion, enhancing intelligence sharing and functional coordination, and improving capability structure and institutional cooperation.

“The meeting will provide India with an opportunity to showcase its decisive efforts to combat the drug menace, as the abuse of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances poses a serious threat to public safety and health, and the future of the nation’s youth,” the declaration stated.

India will look for to enhance cooperation through info sharing on private labs and emerging miracle drug patterns, improved tracking of precursor chemicals and pharmaceuticals, intelligence exchange, sharing of finest practices, and joint training programs and skilled exchanges.

“During the two-day meeting, the member nations will deliberate on the drug situation in their respective countries and participate in six thematic sessions based on pressing and emerging global challenges,” it stated.

The sessions will cover leveraging digital innovation for real-time drug interdiction, countering darknet-based drug trafficking, taking on emerging NPS, enhancing international supply chains versus precursor diversion and chemical leak, drug need decrease efforts, and enhancing institutional systems.

BRICS combines 11 significant emerging economies – Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

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