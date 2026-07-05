Indians hold crucial to Mideast tourist rise

Summary West Asian tourist locations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman are relying on India to restore their sector post-conflict. These countries are presenting appealing travel offers and enhancing flight capability, with India revealing resistant need. Ras Al Khaimah, for example, goes for 3.5 million visitors by 2030, with India as a crucial chauffeur, currently seeing substantial development.

IANS Indians Hold Key to Mideast Tourism Surge

New Delhi: The tourist market in West Asia, struck by the almost four-month dispute in the area, is laying strong hopes on India to play an essential function for improving its fortunes.

Towards this, nations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman are introducing fresh travel deals and promos to bring in travelers besides dealing with airline companies to include flight capability.

Market executives kept in mind that travel need from India has actually stayed durable regardless of the US-Iran war which started February 28.

Phillipa Harrison, CEO at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), stated the long-lasting goal is to invite 3.5 million visitors each year by 2030, with India playing a ‘main function’ in attaining that objective. “This year, our priority is to sustain India’s double-digit growth,” she stated. “We continue to work closely with our airline partners to increase frequencies on existing routes and explore new ones where possible.”

Harrison stated visitor arrivals from India increased 27.5% in May from a year previously. Throughout this summertime, Ras Al Khaimah hotels presented offers to bring in tourists.

Flight capability to the Gulf has actually currently gone back to the pre-war levels, with flyadeal beginning Hyderabad services on July 4, and freshly released Riyadh Air set to debut its India operations with a Riyadh-Mumbai flight from August 4, even more enhancing connection together with Saudia, flynas, Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air, stated Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of APAC markets, Saudi Tourism Authority (STA).

“Through initiatives such as our recent ‘Spectacular Saudi Beckons’ webinar, we continue to engage the Indian market and spotlight attractions including Six Flags Qiddiya City and Aquarabia.”

Arjun Chadha, India nation supervisor for Oman, stated the nation continues to broaden its tourist offerings with destinations that interest Indian visitors for households, experience hunters, high-end, and leisure visitors.

Oman has strong air connection with India, with direct flights from more than 10 Indian cities to Muscat, together with seasonal and local connection to locations such as Salalah, stated Chadha.

Indian tourists flying long-haul through Doha can change their transit time into a ‘unforgettable mini-holiday’, stated Visit Qatar in a current promo. With plans beginning with $14 per individual per night, the program permits visitors to get out of the airport and experience Qatar’s cultural landmarks, desert experiences, dining scene, and dynamic districts if they have 24, 48, or 96 hours to spare.

< meta material ="cms.article3" name ="cmsei-article3">