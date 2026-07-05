India and Russia set $50 billion financial investment target by 2030

New Delhi: Amid growing momentum in their financial collaboration, India and Russia are intending to attain $50 billion in shared financial investments by 2030 through joint tasks in sophisticated production, crucial minerals, and green innovation.

The India-Russia Joint Working Group on Priority Investment Projects, co-chaired by DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia and Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Iliychev, satisfied in Moscow last Friday and accepted motivate personal business to check out chances in both nations and promote joint jobs throughout essential sectors, especially advanced production, green hydrogen, energy storage, metallurgy, mining, important minerals, and brand-new and emerging innovations, ET has actually discovered.

Throughout the conference, the Indian side likewise provided financial investment chances, reforms, and significant advancements in India, highlighting the schedule of economical competent workforce and using a strong platform for Russian market to invest and grow collectively with Indian market, ET has actually even more found out.

Throughout the go to, the DPIIT Secretary was accompanied by agents from India’s premier market chambers, CII and FICCI. The CII delegation, led by Rajasekharan Jambulingam, Managing Director of Value Energy Technologies Pvt Ltd, took part in the Russia-India Investment Forum kept in Moscow and highlighted the growing capacity for bilateral financial investments, more powerful commercial cooperation, and durable supply chains.

India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, had actually just recently pitched the “Making in Russia for India” design throughout sectors, consisting of fertilisers, vital minerals, and mining, to move the broadening bilateral commercial collaboration.

Speaking at the India-Russia Business Dialogue session at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum last month, Kumar described a “special opportunity” for working in between the 2 nations.

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