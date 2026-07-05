For Anshula Kapoor, her mehendi was as much about suggesting as it had to do with event. Hosted in your home by siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the intimate event combined close friends and family for an afternoon centred on love, custom and togetherness, with every information attentively prepared as a surprise for the bride.

INSIDE Anshula Kapoor’s “surprise” Mehendi event prepared by Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor!

The event likewise marked an individual homage to the household she is entering. For the event, Anshula selected a custom teal blue lehenga by Arpita Mehta, motivated by Gujarat’s abundant Patola fabric custom while integrating the designer’s signature mirror work. The ensemble likewise marks Arpita Mehta’s really first Patola-inspired bridal lehenga.

Sharing the motivation behind her appearance, Anshula composed: “For my mehendi, I wanted my outfit to honour the family I was stepping into. This incredible teal blue lehenga by @arpitamehtaofficial is inspired by the rich legacy of Patola, while beautifully incorporating her signature mirror work – bringing together two crafts that are so deeply intertwined with Gujarat’s textile heritage. What makes it even more special? This is @arpita__mehta’s very first Patola-inspired bridal lehenga.”

While the clothing showed the significance of the day, it was the event itself that left the most significant impression on Anshula. Planned completely by her siblings, the mehendi stayed a surprise till she showed up. As she shared: “And while the outfit stole my heart, the day stole my breath! @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration – I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I’ll hold onto forever 🫶”

The intimate event showed the heat of home and the coming together of 2 households, making it a significant start to Anshula’s wedding event celebrations. With the mehendi events now underway, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are set to get married in the coming days.

Check Out: Anshula Kapoor shares INSIDE pictures from wedding event celebrations; Janhvi, Arjun and Boney Kapoor carry out aarti together at Mata Ki Chowki

Tags: Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Features, Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Marriage, Mehendi Celebration, Mehendi Ceremony, Mehendi Function, Pre Wedding, Rohan Thakkar, Social Media, Wedding

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