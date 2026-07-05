Unique|Atharvaa remembers seeing dad Murali’s movie Idhayam

Atharvaa (L), Idhayam poster Upgraded on : 05 Jul 2026, 11:16 am Atharvaa is preparing for the July 10 release of his movie Idhayam Muralidirected by Aakash Baskaran. Ahead of its release, the star spoke solely to CE about the movie, dealing with his co-stars Preity Mukundhan and Kayadu Lohar, and more. The upcoming movie is called after the star’s daddy Murali and his 1991 movie, Idhayamdirected by Kathir. Among the points of conversation in the interview has to do with the 1991 movie, which is thought about a cult classic now. Atharvaa stated that he did not see the movie when it launched back in 1991 due to the fact that of his age at the time. “I was too small when it released; even if I watched it back then, I would not have understood it,” the star stated. The star included that he enjoyed Idhayam for the very first time when he finished his 12th basic evaluation.

“That is when I watched it properly, although I had heard its songs before as well. I think it is one of my favourite films,” the star stated with a smile.

The star likewise weighed in on his preferred tunes from the album of the 1991 movie. “I like the ‘Pottu Vaitha‘ song a lot. Another one of my favourites is ‘April Mayilae,'” the star stated before including that he likes the ‘ambiance’ of the latter track.

Returning to Idhayam Muralithe movie narrates of one-side love. The most recent trailer for it means a story where Atharvaa’s character, Idhaya, enters search of her enthusiast in a foreign land after dealing with rejection from her when at school. The movie likewise stars Natty, author Thaman S himself, Niharika NM, Sudhakar of Parithabangal popularity, Yashashree Rao, vocalist Jonita Gandhi, and Anju Kurian, to name a few.