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Business Kalaiyarasan: Can’t state nepotism needs to not exist By Leslie Atkins - 79

Upgraded on : 05 Jul 2026, 10:52 am Star Kalaiyarasan has actually shared a fascinating take on nepotism. In a current interview, the star supported the practice of providing work to one’s own household in their field with their power and impact. Talking to Cine Xthe star stated that he would not state nepotism needs to not exist. “If my daughter tells me that she wants to act in cinema, I cannot tell her, ‘No, you go and become a doctor instead.’ She should pursue her interest,” the star discussed. He likewise included that nepotism is alright “until and unless you do not disturb others and spoil their opportunities.” Kalaiyarasan stated that individuals do not call it out when a medical professional’s child likewise follows in their moms and dad’s steps. “An actor’s son can become an actor. Likewise for a doctor’s child, a director’s son or a politician’s son. It is not wrong,” the star shared before including that the practice must not obstruct of another person’s development.

Kalaiyarasan’s views about nepotism mirror the point of views of other stars. Even those who confess that it is not the best practice, such as Aamir Khan, explain the occurrence of it throughout fields. Aamir has actually stated numerous times that nepotism is bad no matter the field. The super star as soon as stated in an interview that if an individual does not have the capability, they ought to not get a chance.

Numerous other stars have actually likewise countered nepotism accusations by mentioning the variety of quality skills that it has actually produced, such as Suriya, Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, and Ranbir Kapoor, to call some.

Returning to Kalaiyarasan, it deserves keeping in mind that the star does not come from a movie household however rather from a middle-class background. That stated, his bro, Rajeshkumar Harikrishnan, likewise works as a star in Tamil movie theater.