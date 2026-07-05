Kalaiyarasan: Can’t state nepotism needs to not exist

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05 Jul 2026, 10:52 am
Star Kalaiyarasan has actually shared a fascinating take on nepotism. In a current interview, the star supported the practice of providing work to one’s own household in their field with their power and impact. Talking to Cine Xthe star stated that he would not state nepotism needs to not exist. “If my daughter tells me that she wants to act in cinema, I cannot tell her, ‘No, you go and become a doctor instead.’ She should pursue her interest,” the star discussed. He likewise included that nepotism is alright “until and unless you do not disturb others and spoil their opportunities.”
Kalaiyarasan stated that individuals do not call it out when a medical professional’s child likewise follows in their moms and dad’s steps. “An actor’s son can become an actor. Likewise for a doctor’s child, a director’s son or a politician’s son. It is not wrong,” the star shared before including that the practice must not obstruct of another person’s development.