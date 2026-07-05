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Lissy opens on psychological reunion with Priyadarshan after Chithram and acting along with child Kalyani

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Leslie Atkins
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05 Jul 2026, 10:16 am

Veteran star Lissy Lakshmi has actually shared a psychological note on social networks after reuniting with filmmaker Priyadarshan for a brand-new ad, marking their very first expert cooperation in 38 years. Together with a carousel of pictures from the shoot including herself, Priyadarshan, child Kalyani Priyadarshan, star Prabhu Ganesan and members of the team, Lissy opened about the experience of going back to the electronic camera under Priyadarshan’s instructions. “It’s been 38 years since I last worked with Priyettan, and I’m overjoyed to be working with him again! Our last film together was the iconic Chitram. And the best part, I’m playing the reel mother to my real daughter Kalyani Priyadarsan, in this ad film for Kalyan Jewellers!” she composed.

Remembering her very first day on set, Lissy shared that Priyadarshan’s executive director Abhilash had actually asked whether she felt worried about acting once again after such a long space. According to her, the response came quickly. “I said no, because Priyettan knows me inside out, from my best to my worst facial angles to make me look my best,” she composed, before sharing a light-hearted exchange with the filmmaker. “Priyettan overheard this and quipped, ‘I know her best and worst behaviours too!'”

Explaining the shoot as a psychological experience, Lissy stated the environment on set was filled with fond memories. “I tried my best to hold my joyful tears. The whole shoot was a picnic spot. I’m deeply grateful to Kalyan Jewellers for this incredible opportunity to work with both Priyettan and Kalyani. My heart is full with several emotions. Life has come full circle for me,” she included, while likewise looking for the love, prayers and assistance of her fans. Kalyani later on shared her mom’s post on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Here’s a day that’s got its own room in my memory palace.”

Explaining the shoot as a psychological experience, Lissy stated the environment on set was filled with fond memories. “I tried my best to hold my joyful tears. The whole shoot was a picnic spot. I’m deeply grateful to Kalyan Jewellers for this incredible opportunity to work with both Priyettan and Kalyani. My heart is full with several emotions. Life has come full circle for me,” she included, while likewise looking for the love, prayers and assistance of her fans. Kalyani later on shared her mom’s post on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Here’s a day that’s got its own room in my memory palace.”

Lissy went back to acting for the Kalyan Jewellers business after a long hiatus. A making video launched by the jewellery brand name revealed her being invited on set by Kalyani and sharing warm minutes with Priyadarshan throughout script conversations and shooting.

Lissy made her acting launching in 1982 with Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyamdirected by Balachandra Menon. She initially teamed up with Priyadarshan in the 1984 funny Odaruthammava Aalariyam and went on to star in numerous of his movies, consisting of Parayanumvayya Parayathirikkanumvayya, Onnanam Kunnil Oradikkunnil, Boeing Boeing, Aram + Aram = Kinnaram, Punnaram Cholli Cholli, Thalavattam, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, Hello My Dear Wrong Number, Dheem Tharikida Thom, Cheppu and Vellanakalude NaduTheir last cooperation was the 1988 Mohanlal-starrer Chithramcommonly considered among the most renowned movies in Malayalam movie theater.

Priyadarshan and Lissy wed in 1990 and separated in 2016 after 26 years of marital relationship. They have 2 kids, consisting of star Kalyani Priyadarshan, best understood for headlining the record-breaking Malayalam smash hit Lokah Chapter 1: ChandraThe reunion on screen follows months of speculation about Priyadarshan and Lissy returning together. The previous couple have actually been found together at numerous public occasions this year, consisting of filmmaker Sibi Malayil’s kid’s wedding event in January. Lissy likewise shared a photo with Priyadarshan and Mammootty from her Chennai studio in March, even more sustaining rumours of a reconciliation.

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