Ganapathi, Ameen, Vineeth Thattil David to lead Adi Padalam Kali Abhyasam

Pooja event of Ganapathi, Ameen and Vineeth Thattil David’s Adi Padalam Kali Abhyasam 19659002 Upgraded on 19659003: 19659004 05 Jul 2026, 10:12 am 19659005 Manjummel Boys star Ganapathi, 19659007 Vaazha 2 19659008 star Ameen and 19659009 Angamaly Diaries -popularity Vineeth Thattil David are collaborating for a brand-new movie entitled Adi Padalam Kali Abhyasam 19659012 The movie, directed by debutant Deepak Babu, was introduced on Sunday with a standard pooja event in Kochi. It is collectively produced by Gokulam Gopalan, Krishnamoorthy and filmmaker Ajai Vasudev under the banners of Sree Gokulam Movies and Dreams of Ajai Vasudev, with Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen acting as co-producers. 19659013 Adi Padalam Kali Abhyasam , scripted by Anirudh, likewise stars Nayanthara Chakravarthy as the female lead, together with Senthil Krishna, Dhanasree Sudhakaran, Pramod Veliyanad, Noby Marcose, Nithin Kattakkada, Sanju Madhu and Jishnu in popular functions. The movie has cinematography by Shiju M Bhaskar, modifying by Riyas K Badhar and music by Bibin Ashok. Information concerning its plot and category are being kept under covers. 19459012 Ganapathi, who was last seen in the horror-comedy Prakambanam 19659017 along with Ameen, likewise has the Biju Menon-starrer Avarachan & & Sons 19659019 in his upcoming slate. 19659020 Ameen, a popular social networks material creator-turned-actor, has actually formerly appeared in 19659021 Vaazha 2, Prakambanam and 19659023 Investigator Ujjwalan 19659025 Vineeth is likewise part of Kalasa Bandhitham 19659027, co-starring rap artist Baby Jean and Biju Kuttan. 19659028 19659029 < img src = 19459007 alt = width = height = 19459009 > 19659030 Pooja event of Ganapathi, Ameen and Vineeth Thattil David’s Adi Padalam Kali Abhyasam