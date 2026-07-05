Alpha Box Office Day 1: Alia Bhatt Starrer Becomes YRF Spyverse’s Lowest Opener, Collects Only 9 Crore Amid Mixed Reviews

Alpha ticket office collection day 1|Image: X

Alpha Box Office Collection: YRF spyverse’s newest release struck the cinemas on July 3. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the motion picture includes Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead functions. The movie opened to a combined to unfavorable action from cinegoers and critics alike. The soft word of mouth has actually equated into its opening at package workplace.

Alpha signs up a single-digit opening at package workplace

Alpha delighted in a solo release on July 3. The film encountered Huma Qureshi’s Infant Do Die Dowhich got a much smaller sized display. The only competitors for the Alia Bhatt starrer is Akshay Kumar’s Invite To The Jungle

Launched on 7534 screens, Alpha gathered 9.25 crore on the very first day at package workplace. This is the most affordable opening amongst all YRF spyverse motion pictures up until now. The 2017 release Ek Tha Tiger opened to 32.9 crore, Tiger Zinda Hai (2018) generated 34 crore on day 1, and Hrithik Roshan’s War (2019) gathered 53.35 crore. Even post-pandemic releases carried out much better. Pathaan (2023) opened to 57 crore while Tiger 3 (2023) generated 53 crore, based on Sacnilk. Check out: Is Alpha The End Of YRF Spyverse? This Detail In Film Sparks Speculation

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