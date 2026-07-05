AIIMS BSc Nursing result 2026 launched at aiimsexams.ac.in: Direct link to download scorecards here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS )has actually stated the Bachelor of Science(BSc)Nursing 2026 entryway assessment outcomes. Prospects who stood for the examination can now examine and download their scorecards and benefit list from the main site, aiimsexams.ac.in.The outcome has actually been launched in 2 formats. Prospects can download the benefit list PDF, that includes the roll numbers and ranks of certified prospects, and gain access to their specific scorecards by visiting to the main website.The AIIMS BSc Nursing entryway assessment is carried out for admission to undergraduate nursing programs used at numerous AIIMS schools throughout the nation. How to inspect AIIMS BSc Nursing result 2026

Prospects can follow these actions to download their outcome: Go to the main site at aiimsexams.ac.in. Click the “Academic Courses” tab on the homepage. Select “UG Courses” and after that click the BSc Nursing link. On the next page, click the “Results” link. Enter your roll number and send the information. Your outcome will appear on the screen. Download and conserve the scorecard for future recommendation.

Prospects can likewise download the benefit list PDF from the very same website to inspect their rank. Direct link here.

AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling 2026



Prospects who have actually certified in the entryway assessment will be qualified to take part in the online counselling (seat allotment) procedure carried out by AIIMS, New Delhi.The institute will reveal the in-depth counselling schedule, consisting of registration, option filling, and other crucial dates, on the main site quickly. Prospects are encouraged to keep examining the site frequently for the most recent updates.Certified prospects ought to keep their scorecards and other needed files all set for the upcoming counselling procedure.