15 fertiliser ships clear Hormuz securely: Govt

Run-through India’s fertilizer supply chain stays robust regardless of West Asian dispute, with the majority of deliveries securely browsing the Strait of Hormuz. The federal government’s proactive preparation, varied import sources, and improved domestic production have actually made sure undisturbed accessibility for farmers.

PTI

New Delhi, India’s fertilizer supply chain has actually stayed mainly untouched by the current dispute in West Asia, with 15 of 20 vessels bring fertilizers and basic materials for the nation having securely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers stated on Sunday.

Of these, 8 vessels are carrying 3.32 lakh tonne of urea, 4 vessels are bring 2.57 lakh tonne of DAP, and 3 vessels hold 1.11 lakh tonne of Sulphur’ all on schedule for Indian ports.

5 more vessels remain in the pipeline, consisting of one each bring 0.25 lakh tonne of Ammonia and 0.45 lakh tonne of urea.

Packing is presently underway on 2 extra urea vessels and one Sulphur vessel, the Ministry stated in a declaration, including that all deliveries are anticipated to get here as prepared.

While the dispute interrupted maritime traffic through the Strait, the Centre stated it had actually guaranteed undisturbed fertilizer accessibility through “timely planning, effective coordination and continuous monitoring.”

New supply sources were likewise tapped through diplomatic outreach.

Urea materials have actually been organized from Oman, Malaysia, Vietnam, Georgia, Nigeria, Russia, Finland, Egypt, Algeria, Turkiye and the Netherlands.

For DAP and NPK, India protected freights through the Red Sea path from Russia, Morocco, Egypt, the United States, Jordan, South Korea, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers JP Nadda stated the West Asia dispute had actually seriously interrupted worldwide supply chains, rising fertilizer rates and extending delivery transit times, with India not spared from the fallout. He stated the federal government had actually kept farmers’ interests safeguarded in spite of the international cost rise, crediting the Department of Fertilizers for proactive steps under the Prime Minister’s assistance.

Gas supply to fertilizer plants’ which had actually dropped to almost 65 percent throughout the interruption’ has actually now been totally brought back to 100 percent, permitting all urea plants across the country to run at complete capability.

Domestic urea production in Q1 FY27 (April-June) stood at 71.55 lakh tonne versus a target of 67.86 lakh tonne’ a beat of 3.69 lakh tonne. DAP output touched 9.84 lakh tonne versus a target of 8.61 lakh tonne, while NPK production can be found in at 20.77 lakh tonne and SSP at 13.50 lakh tonne.

Versus a yearly requirement of 383.9 lakh tonnes, India has actually protected fertiliser stocks of 197.56 lakh tonne’ over 51 percent of the annual requirement.

As on July 2, urea stocks stood at 69.08 lakh tonne, DAP at 16.64 lakh tonne, Muriate of Potash at 8.90 lakh tonne, NPK at 45.64 lakh tonne and SSP at 23.09 lakh tonne, taking overall schedule to 163.35 lakh tonne.

The Ministry stated the mix of varied imports, greater domestic output and sufficient equipping had actually made sure satisfying fertiliser accessibility throughout the nation, and repeated the federal government’s dedication to securing farmers’ interests through prompt supply procedures.

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