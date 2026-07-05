Akasa Air prepares to run flights under UDAN

Summary Akasa Air is set to sign up with the UDAN local connection plan, with CEO Vinay Dube verifying a constant increase of Boeing 737 MAX airplane. The airline company prepares substantial capability development, going for 30% this and 30-40% over the next 4-5 years. In spite of industry-wide shipment obstacles, Akasa Air’s fleet growth stays on track, with a tactical concentrate on a single airplane type and class.

ETMarkets.com Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dubey

New Delhi, Akasa Air prepares to run flights under the federal government’s local air connection plan UDAN, according to CEO Vinay Dube, who likewise stated that airplane are joining its fleet at an extremely constant and foreseeable speed.

The provider, which is set to finish 4 years of business flying next month, has actually taken shipment of 9 brand-new Boeing 737 MAX airplane up until now this year. It has actually put orders for 226 aircrafts and all the staying 186 airplane are anticipated to sign up with the fleet by the end of 2032.

The airline company intends to increase capability by 30 percent in this fiscal year, and the capability development would remain in the series of 30-40 percent in the next 4-5 years.

In an interview with PTI, Dube stated the airline company prepares to be part of the UDAN plan and would perform a research study on a sector-by-sector basis.

The customized variation of UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) plan, which looks for to offer air connection to unserved and underserved locations at cost effective expense, was released on July 4. Introduced in October 2016, the plan has actually up until now assisted operationalise 669 paths and linking 95 airports, heliports and water aerodromes.

Presently, Akasa Air links 28 domestic and 7 worldwide cities.

On whether Akasa Air would be taking part in the ATF Price Stabilisation Fund and the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme), Dube stated the airline company was studying the terms of both efforts before taking a decision.

While stressing that a person “cannot be static” about one’s technique, Dube, likewise the Founder of Akasa Air, stated that in the meantime, the airline company would have a single airplane type and a single class.

“We (airline) have a strategy and a direction but we have to re-evaluate it every year and we have to be willing to overturn our worldviews based on what are the dynamics of the industry …

“Far, the response for us has actually been single airplane type and single class,” Dube said.

According to him, Boeing is meeting the delivery timelines.

“If we’ve taken X shipments in the last 12 months, it’s just going to be X plus … they (airplane) are coming … at an extremely foreseeable and consistent speed,” he said.

The airline does not provide a forecast about the number of aircraft that are to be delivered for a particular time frame.

Globally, the airline industry is grappling with supply chain and engine woes that are also resulting in delayed aircraft deliveries.

A few years back, there was a slowdown in the delivery of aircraft that had also resulted in Akasa Air having more number of staff compared to the aircraft in its fleet.

“We decided in 2024 that we would keep the whole staff member base undamaged, regardless of us having a worker base, you understand, in prepare for bigger than the real shipments that we got. And we are profiting today,” Dube said.

Akasa Air has more than 5,000 staff, including over 850 pilots.

The loss-making airline was EBITDA positive during the September 2025 – March 2026 period. EBITDA refers to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation.