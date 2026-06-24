FIFA World Cup|Switzerland vs Canada LIVE updates: Group B match underway

19460879 < meta itemprop= 19459003 material= > < meta itemprop= material= 19459008 >< meta itemprop= 19459009 material= 19459010 >< meta itemprop= 19459011 material= 19459012 > < meta itemprop= material= >< period itemscope= itemprop = 19459018 itemtype= 19459019 >< meta material= itemprop= > < period itemscope = itemprop = 19459023 itemtype= >< meta material= itemprop= 19459005 >< meta material= 19459027 . itemprop = . 19459028 > 19460890 < meta material= itemprop= >< meta material= itemprop= > < meta itemprop = material= > < meta itemprop= material = 19459008 > < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459050 material= 19459051 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459053 > < meta itemprop= material= > 19460890< period itemtype= 19459061 itemscope= itemprop = 19459013 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= >< meta material= 19459066 itemprop = >< meta material= itemprop = > < period itemtype= itemscope = 19459017 itemprop= >< period itemtype= 19459061 itemscope= itemprop= 19459075 > < meta material = 19459078 itemprop= 19459067 >< meta material = itemprop= 19459069 > < meta material = 19459025 itemprop= 19459005 >< meta material = itemprop = > 19460890< period itemprop= 19459086 itemscope= itemtype= 19459088 >< meta material= 19459049 itemprop= > 19460890 < meta itemprop= 19459005 material= 19459025 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459075 material= >< period itemprop = itemscope itemtype= 19459101 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459103 >< meta itemprop= 19459104 material= 19459105 >< meta itemprop= 19459106 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460890 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459117 > 19460890 < meta itemprop= material= >< period itemprop= 19459075 itemscope itemtype= >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459128 >< meta itemprop= 19459069 material= 19459130 > < meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= > 19460879 Home< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop = 19459145 material= > Sport< meta itemprop= material= 19459150 >< meta itemprop= 19459145 material= 19459152 > Football< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459158 > 19460948< div data-id= 19459159 data-url= data-title > Competition co-hosts Canada likewise advance after completing runners-up in the group 19460951 19460952 Upgraded 19460953 -June 25, 2026 02:37 am IST 19460890 19460954 19460879 19460879 19460955 19460960 Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi (9) commemorates after scoring throughout the World Cup Group B soccer match in between Switzerland and Canada in Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 24, 2026|Image Credit: AP 19460954 19460961 19460952 This live blog site is now closed. 19460952 Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi struck second-half objectives for Switzerland as they beat Canada 2-1 on Wednesday to receive the knockout phase of the World Cup as Group B winners, with the competition co-hosts likewise advancing as runners-up. 19460954 Switzerland, who completed the group phase on 7 points, will stay in Vancouver for their last-32 tie, while Canada,

who would have won the group with a draw, ended 3 points behind them and will head to Los Angeles for their next video game. 19460952 The 2 sides handled to produce an overall of 3 efforts on objective in an uneventful very first half just noteworthy for 2 yellow cards given out to Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and Canada striker Cyle Larin after the set clashed over a fast complimentary kick for Switzerland. 19460954 19460952 (With inputs from Reuters) 19460954 Follow for live updates: 19460954 19460879 FILTER UPDATES 19460966 19460961 19460879 19460952 full-time 19460890 19460953 19460890 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459186 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:25 19460954 19460952 96:30 2nd Half ends, Switzerland 2, Canada 1. 19460961 19460942 complimentary kick 19460890 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459197 >< meta itemprop = material= > June 25, 2026 02:25 19460952 95:54 Free Kick Lost 19460954 19460952 Foul by Derek Cornelius( Canada). 19460942 19460953 totally free kick 19460890 19460953 19460954 19460879 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > June 25, 2026 02:25 19460954 95:54 Free Kick Won 19460954 19460952 Gregor Kobel (Switzerland )wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460954 19460961 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= > June 25, 2026 02:25 19460952 95:52 Attempt Saved Try conserved. Pledge David (Canada) best footed shot from the centre of package is conserved in the bottom left corner by Gregor Kobel (Switzerland). Helped by Jacob Shaffelburg. 19460942 19460879 < meta itemprop= material= 19459236 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459240 > June 25, 2026 02:25 19460954 19460952 95:11 Attempt Saved Try conserved. Alistair Johnston (Canada) header from the centre of package is conserved in the leading left corner by Gregor Kobel( Switzerland). Helped by Jacob Shaffelburg with a cross. 19460954 19460961 19460879 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459248 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 25, 2026 02:21 19460954 92:24 Attempt Saved 19460954 19460952 Try conserved. Pledge David (Canada) header from extremely close quarters is conserved in the bottom ideal corner by Gregor Kobel( Switzerland). Helped by Alistair Johnston. 19460954 19460942 < meta itemprop= material= 19459260 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459264 > June 25, 2026 02:20 19460954 19460952 90:19 Miss 19460952 Try missed out on. Derek Cornelius( Canada )header from really close variety is close, however misses out on to the. Helped by Alistair Johnston with a cross. 19460954 19460942 half time . 19460953 19460954 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:20 19460952 90′ Added Time 19460954 19460952 4th authorities has actually revealed 6 minutes of included time. 19460954 complimentary kick 19460954 < meta itemprop= material= 19459290 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459294 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:19 19460954 19460952 88:44 Free Kick Won 19460954 Jonathan David (Canada) wins a totally free kick on the extreme right. 19460954 19460952 totally free kick 19460890 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459305 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459305 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 02:19 19460954 19460952 88:44 Free Kick Lost 19460954 19460952 Foul by Michel Aebischer (Switzerland). 19460954 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459310 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459313 id = 19459313 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460952 19460953 complimentary kick 19460890 19460953 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460890 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459324 > June 25, 2026 02:17 19460952 88:17 Free Kick Lost Foul by Cedric Itten (Switzerland). 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459310 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459328 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460952 totally free kick 19460890 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460954 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 02:17 19460952 88:17 Free Kick Won 19460954 19460952 Luc De Fougerolles (Canada) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460954 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459343 id = 19459343 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460952 complimentary kick 19460953 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460954 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459350 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 25, 2026 02:17 19460954 19460952 87:30 Free Kick Lost 19460954 Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland). 19460954 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459355 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459358 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460952 totally free kick < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460890 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:17 87:30 Free Kick Won 19460954 19460952 Liam Millar (Canada) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460954 19460961 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459355 data-item = 19459371 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459373 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460952 19460953 yellow card < img src = 19459377 data-src-template = 19459377 > 19460954 19460879 < meta itemprop = material = 19459365 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459365 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459384 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:17 19460954 86:48 Yellow Card 19460954 Liam Millar (Canada) is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty. 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459385 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459387 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460952 19460953 complimentary kick 19460890 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460954 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459395 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:16 86:47 Free Kick Lost Foul by Liam Millar (Canada). 19460954 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19459402 data-event-id = id = 19459403 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460953 totally free kick 19460953 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460879 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459410 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459414 > June 25, 2026 02:16 86:47 Free Kick Won Dan Ndoye (Switzerland) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459416 data-event-uri = 19459417 data-event-id = 19459418 id = 19459418 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > corner 19460890 19460953 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460890 19460879 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459425 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 02:16 19460954 86:17 Corner Corner, Canada. Yielded by Manuel Akanji. 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459431 data-event-id = 19459432 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459437 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459437 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459441 > June 25, 2026 02:14 19460954 84:11 Substitution 19460952 Replacement, Switzerland. Cedric Itten changes Breel Embolo. 19460954 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459443 data-event-id = 19459444 id = 19459444 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459449 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 02:14 19460952 84:10 Substitution 19460954 19460952 Replacement, Switzerland. Christian Fassnacht changes Johan Manzambi. 19460961 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459455 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459461 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:12 19460954 82:25 Substitution Alternative, Canada. Jacob Shaffelburg changes Richie Laryea. 19460954 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459468 data-event-id = 19459469 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460952 19460953 totally free kick < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460954 19460879 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459476 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:12 19460954 19460952 82′ Free Kick Lost 19460954 19460952 Foul by Luc De Fougerolles (Canada). 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459484 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460952 19460953 totally free kick 19460890 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460879 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 25, 2026 02:11 19460952 82′ Free Kick Won 19460954 19460952 Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a complimentary kick in the assaulting half. 19460954 19460961 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459498 data-event-id = 19459499 id = 19459499 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > complimentary kick 19460890 19460953 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460879 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459510 > June 25, 2026 02:10 19460954 79:57 Free Kick Lost Foul by Nathan Saliba (Canada). 19460954 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459496 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459513 data-event-id = id = 19459514 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > complimentary kick 19460890 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460879 < meta itemprop = material = 19459506 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459506 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:10 19460954 79:57 Free Kick Won Dan Ndoye (Switzerland) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460954 19460961 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459527 data-event-id = 19459528 id = 19459528 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459533 > < meta. itemprop= material= > June 25, 2026 02:09 19460952 79:11 Substitution 19460952 Alternative, Switzerland. Dan Ndoye changes Rubén Vargas. 19460954 19460961 19460952 totally free kick 19460890 19460953 19460954 19460879 June 25, 2026 02:09 19460954 19460952 78:27 Free Kick Lost Foul by Alistair Johnston(Canada). 19460954 19460952 19460953 totally free kick 19460890 19460953 19460954 19460879 June 25, 2026 02:09 19460952 78:27 Free Kick Won Remo Freuler(Switzerland) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460954 complimentary kick 19460890 19460954 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:07 19460954 77:30 Free Kick Lost 19460952 Foul by Michel Aebischer (Switzerland ). 19460952 complimentary kick 19460890 19460953 19460890 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:07 19460954 19460952 77:30 Free Kick Won Jonathan David(Canada )wins a totally free kick on the extreme right. 19460954 19460961 19460942 19460953 corner 19460890 19460954 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:06 76:30 Corner 19460954 Corner, Canada. Yielded by Silvan Widmer. 19460954 19460961 19460952 objective 19460953 19460890 19460879 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:04 75:11 Goal 19460954 19460952 Objective! Switzerland 2, Canada 1. Pledge David (Canada) best footed shot from the centre of package down left corner. Helped by Nathan Saliba. June 25, 2026 02:04 19460952 74:01 Substitution 19460952 Alternative, Canada. Guarantee David changes Tajon Buchanan. < meta itemprop= material= > June 25, 2026 02:04 73:51 Substitution 19460954 19460952 Alternative, Switzerland. Michel Aebischer changes Djibril Sow. 19460954 19460961 19460942 19460879 June 25, 2026 02:03 19460954 73:56 Substitution 19460954 Replacement, Switzerland.

Silvan Widmer changes Luca Jaquez. 19460954 19460942 June 25, 2026 02:03 73:12 End Delay 19460954 Postpone over. They are all set to continue. 19460954 19460961 19460942 19460952 June 25, 2026 02:01 19460954 70:28 Start Delay 19460954 Postpone in match for a beverages break. 19460942 19460952 totally free kick 19460890 19460953 19460879 June 25, 2026 02:01 19460952 70:18 Free Kick Won 19460954 19460952 Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland )wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460954 19460952 complimentary kick 19460953 19460890 19460954 19460879 June 25, 2026 01:59 19460954 70:18 Free Kick Lost Foul by Alistair Johnston (Canada). 19460952 19460953 corner 19460890 19460890 < meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459732 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:58 19460954 68:48 Corner 19460952 Corner, Canada. Yielded by Rubén Vargas. 19460954 19460942 19460879 June 25, 2026 01:58 67:31 Attempt Blocked 19460954 Try obstructed. Jonathan David(Canada) left footed shot from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Liam Millar with a cross. 19460942 corner 19460953 19460890 < meta itemprop= material= > June 25, 2026 01:56 19460954 19460952 67:32 Corner 19460954 19460952 Corner, Canada. Yielded by Nico Elvedi. 19460952 complimentary kick 19460953 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460954 19460879 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459770 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459774 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:53 19460954 19460952 63:40 Free Kick Lost 19460954 19460952 Foul by Luc De Fougerolles (Canada). 19460954 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460952 totally free kick 19460953 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460890 19460879 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459770 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 25, 2026 01:53 63:40 Free Kick Won 19460954 19460952 Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460954 19460961 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459760 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459793 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > complimentary kick < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460890 19460879 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459770 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459804 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:53 19460954 63:04 Free Kick Lost 19460954 19460952 Foul by Remo Freuler (Switzerland). 19460961 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460952 19460953 complimentary kick 19460953 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460954 19460879 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459815 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 01:53 63:04 Free Kick Won 19460954 19460952 Richie Laryea (Canada) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460954 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459820 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459823 id = 19459823 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > complimentary kick < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460890 19460954 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459830 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459834 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:52 19460954 19460952 62:10 Free Kick Won 19460954 19460952 Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460954 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459838 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460952 19460953 totally free kick 19460953 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460954 < meta itemprop = material = 19459830 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459830 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459849 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:52 19460954 62:10 Free Kick Lost 19460952 Foul by Nathan Saliba (Canada). 19460954 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459850 data-item = data-event-uri = 19459852 data-event-id = id = 19459853 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460952 19460953 corner 19460890 19460953 < img src = 19459422 data-src-template = > 19460879 < meta itemprop = material = 19459860 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459864 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:50 19460952 60:40 Corner Corner, Canada. Yielded by Ricardo Rodríguez. 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459850 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459867 id = 19459867 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459876 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:50 19460952 60:38 Attempt Blocked 19460954 Try obstructed. Derek Cornelius (Canada) left footed shot from the ideal side of package is obstructed. Helped by Liam Millar with a cross. 19460954 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459416 data-event-uri = 19459879 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > corner 19460890 19460953 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460890 < meta itemprop = material = 19459860 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459860 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459891 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:50 19460954 60:20 Corner Corner, Canada. Yielded by Remo Freuler. 19460954 19460961 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459892 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459894 id = 19459894 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460879 < meta itemprop = material = 19459899 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459899 > < meta itemprop = material = > June 25, 2026 01:50 19460952 60:17 Attempt Blocked 19460954 Try obstructed. Liam Millar (Canada) header from the centre of package is obstructed. Helped by Nathan Saliba with a headed pass. 19460954 19460961 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459904 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460952 19460953 totally free kick < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460879 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459914 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459914 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459918 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:48 19460954 58:54 Free Kick Lost 19460954 Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland). 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459904 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459922 id = 19459922 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460952 19460953 totally free kick 19460890 < img src = data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460890 19460954 < meta itemprop = material = 19459914 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459914 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459933 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:48 19460952 58:54 Free Kick Won 19460954 Tajon Buchanan (Canada) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460954 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459935 data-event-id = id = 19459936 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459941 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459941 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459945 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:47 19460954 19460952 57:43 Substitution 19460954 19460952 Alternative, Canada. Tani Oluwaseyi changes Cyle Larin. 19460961 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459947 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460879 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459941 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459941 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:47 19460952 57:46 Substitution 19460954 Replacement, Canada. Liam Millar changes Ali Ahmed. 19460954 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459958 data-event-uri = 19459959 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460879 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:47 19460954 19460952 57:42 Substitution Replacement, Canada. Stephen Eustaquio changes Mathieu Choinière. < li data-event-publish-date = 19459970 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459973 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460953 objective < img src = data-src-template = 19459620 > 19460890 19460954 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459980 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459980 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:46 19460954 56:24 Goal 19460954 Objective! Switzerland 2, Canada 0. Johan Manzambi (Switzerland) best footed shot from the best side of package to the centre of the objective. Helped by Breel Embolo. 19460954 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459985 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460952 19460953 totally free kick 19460890 19460953 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460890 19460954 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459999 > June 25, 2026 01:44 19460954 19460952 54:59 Free Kick Won 19460954 Derek Cornelius (Canada) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460954 19460961 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19460003 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460952 19460953 totally free kick < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460954 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460010 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:44 19460952 54:59 Free Kick Lost 19460954 19460952 Foul by Johan Manzambi (Switzerland). 19460942 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19460017 data-event-id = 19460018 id = 19460018 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460952 totally free kick 19460890 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460025 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460025 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460029 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:40 19460954 50:55 Free Kick Lost 19460954 Foul by Rubén Vargas (Switzerland). 19460954 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460030 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19460032 data-event-id = 19460033 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460952 totally free kick 19460890 19460953 < img src = data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460890 19460954 < meta itemprop = material = 19460040 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460040 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460044 > June 25, 2026 01:40 19460954 19460952 50:55 Free Kick Won 19460954 19460952 Alistair Johnston (Canada) wins a totally free kick on the extreme right. 19460961 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19460047 data-event-id = 19460048 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460953 objective 19460890 19460953 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460890 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:35 19460954 45:39 Goal 19460954 19460952 Objective! Switzerland 1, Canada 0. Rubén Vargas( Switzerland)best footed shot from the centre of package down left corner. Helped by Johan Manzambi with a cross. 19460961 19460942 19460879 June 25, 2026 01:34 19460954 45’Start 19460954 19460952 2nd Half starts Switzerland 0, Canada 0. 19460954 19460961 19460942 19460952 19460953 half time 19460890 19460879 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:19 49′ Half ends, Switzerland 0, Canada 0. 19460954 19460942 19460952 totally free kick 19460890 19460879 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:19 19460952 48:23 Free Kick Won 19460954 19460952 Jonathan David(Canada )wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460961 19460942 19460953 totally free kick 19460890 19460954 19460879 June 25, 2026 01:18 19460954 19460952 48:23 Free Kick Lost 19460954 19460952 Foul by Breel Embolo( Switzerland ). 19460954 19460942 19460953 corner 19460954 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:16 19460954 19460952 45:46 Corner 19460954 Corner, Switzerland. Yielded by Mathieu Choinière. 19460954 19460942 19460952 19460953 half time 19460953 June 25, 2026 01:15 45′ Added Time 19460952 4th authorities has actually revealed 4 minutes of included time. 19460879 June 25, 2026 01:14 19460954 43:48 Miss 19460952 Try missed out on. Jonathan David(Canada )left footed shot from the left side of the box misses out on to the. Helped by Tajon Buchanan. 19460961 19460952 19460953 totally free kick 19460953 19460890 19460954 19460879 June 25, 2026 01:13 19460954 19460952 42:44 Free Kick Lost 19460952 Foul by Rubén Vargas(Switzerland). 19460954 19460961 19460942 complimentary kick 19460890 19460879 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460169 > 19460952 June 25, 2026 01:13 19460952 42:44 Free Kick Won 19460952 Luc De Fougerolles(Canada)wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460954 19460942 19460952 19460953 corner 19460890 19460954 June 25, 2026 01:11 40:31 Corner 19460954 19460952 Corner, Canada. Yielded by Gregor Kobel. 19460954 19460961 19460879 June 25, 2026 01:11 40:29 Attempt Saved 19460954 Try conserved. Ali Ahmed( Canada )best footed shot from the left side of package is conserved in the bottom left corner by Gregor Kobel(Switzerland). Helped by Jonathan David.