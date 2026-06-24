FIFA World Cup|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar LIVE updates: Group B match gets underway

< meta itemprop= 19459003 material= 19459004 > < meta itemprop= 19459007 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459009 material= 19459010 >< meta itemprop= material= > < meta itemprop= 19459015 material= >< period itemscope= itemprop = itemtype= 19459019 >< meta material= itemprop= 19459005 > < period itemscope = itemprop = itemtype= >< meta material= 19459025 itemprop= 19459005 >< meta material= 19459027 . itemprop = > < meta material= 19459032 itemprop= 19459033 >< meta material= 19459032 itemprop= 19459005 > < meta itemprop = 19459038 material= 19459016 > < meta itemprop= material = 19459008 >< meta itemprop = 19459044 material= >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459050 material= 19459051 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459053 >< period itemscope= itemprop= itemtype= > < meta itemprop= 19459028 material = >< meta material = itemprop= >< meta material= 19459068 itemprop= 19459069 > < period itemtype = 19459024 itemscope= 19459017 itemprop = >< period itemtype= 19459061 itemscope = 19459017 itemprop= 19459075 >< meta material = 19459076 itemprop= > < meta material= itemprop= > 19460773 < meta material= itemprop= 19459028 > < meta material= 19459049 itemprop= 19459028 > < meta itemprop= material = >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459027 >< meta itemprop= 19459075 material= 19459076 >< period itemprop= 19459033 itemscope itemtype= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459103 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459105 >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459109 > 19460773 < meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= 19459115 >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= > < meta itemprop= 19459028 material= >< period itemprop= itemscope itemtype= >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459067 material = 19459128 >< meta itemprop= 19459069 material = > 19460773 19460773 < meta itemprop= material= 19459113 >< meta itemprop= 19459110 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459117 > 19460762 Home< meta itemprop= material= 19459144 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459146 > Sport< meta itemprop= 19459005 material= 19459150 >< meta itemprop= 19459145 material = > 19460825 Football< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459158 > 19460825 19460833 Bosnia-Herzegovina concluded 3rd in Group B thanks to a 3-1 win over Qatar and will deal with a nervous wait to see if their 4 points suffice to extend their remain at the World Cup 19460834 Upgraded -June 25, 2026 02:48 am IST 19460773 19460762 19460762 19460838 19460844 19460835 Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Edin Dzeko, Ermedin Demirovic, Ivan Basic and Esmir Bajraktarevic commemorate their 2nd objective an own objective scored by Qatar’s Sultan Albrake. Picture: IMAGN IMAGES by means of Reuters 19460837 19460844 19460835 This liveblog is now closed 19460847 19460837 Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their World Cup dreams alive and ended Qatar’s in a 3-1 Group B triumph abundant in event, stress and minutes of radiance on Wednesday, leaving the Bosnians practically specific to get approved for the knockout phases as one of the competition’s 8 finest third-placed groups. 19460835 On a landmark afternoon for captain Edin Dzeko, who won his 150th cap for Bosnia, his side discovered the advancement their unrelenting very first half pressure should have when Kerim Alajbegovic produced the sort of minute that can light up a World Cup. 19460837 Getting belongings on the edge of the location in the 29th minute, he slalomed through a crowd of protectors before dispatching an unstoppable right-footed drive into the leading corner. (With inputs from firms) 19460835 19460848 Follow for live updates: 19460849 19460844 19460762 19460850 FILTER UPDATES 19460844 19460762 full-time 19460773 19460836 19460773 19460762 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459182 >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19459186 > June 25, 2026 02:28 19460835 96:02 19460837 2nd Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Qatar 1. 19460844 19460825 19460836 totally free kick 19460773 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:28 19460837 19460835 95:17 Free Kick Lost 19460837 19460835 Foul by Ermedin Demirovic( Bosnia and

Herzegovina ). 19460837 19460825 complimentary kick < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459212 > < meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459216 > June 25, 2026 02:27 19460835 95:17 Free Kick Won Issa Laye (Qatar) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460844 19460835 totally free kick 19460773 19460762 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459231 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:27 19460835 93:58 Free Kick Lost Foul by Mohammad Al Manai (Qatar). 19460844 19460825 19460835 complimentary kick 19460773 19460836 19460773 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= 19459246 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:27 93:58 Free Kick Won 19460837 Esmir Bajraktarevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina )wins a complimentary kick on the extreme right. 19460762< meta itemprop = material= >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 25, 2026 02:27 19460835 93:39 Attempt Saved 19460835 Try conserved. Almoez Ali (Qatar) header from the centre of package is conserved in the leading centre of the objective by

Nikola Vasilj (Bosnia and Herzegovina ). Helped by Ahmed Al Ganehi with a cross. 19460825 19460835 corner < img src= data-src-template = 19459266 > 19460773 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop= material= 19459227 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:27 93:23 Corner 19460835 Corner, Qatar. Yielded by Nikola Vasilj. 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459274 data-event-uri = 19459275 data-event-id = 19459276 id = 19459276 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459281 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459285 > June 25, 2026 02:27 93:18 Attempt Saved 19460835 Try conserved. Pedro Miguel (Qatar) best footed shot from outside package is conserved in the leading centre of the objective by Nikola Vasilj (Bosnia and Herzegovina). Helped by Issa Laye. 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459287 data-event-uri = 19459288 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > off side 19460773 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460773 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459296 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459296 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:24 19460837 19460835 91:56 Offside 19460835 Offside, Qatar. Akram Afif is captured offside. 19460837 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459260 data-event-uri = 19459303 data-event-id = 19459304 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460835 corner 19460773 19460836 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460773 19460837 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459311 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459315 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:23 19460837 91′ Corner 19460837 19460835 Corner, Qatar. Yielded by Amar Memic. 19460837 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459319 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460835 half time 19460773 19460836 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460773 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = 19459326 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459326 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:23 19460835 90′ Added Time 19460837 4th authorities has actually revealed 6 minutes of included time. 19460837 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459331 data-event-uri = 19459332 data-event-id = 19459333 id = 19459333 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459338 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459342 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:20 19460837 87:48 End Delay 19460837 Postpone over. They are all set to continue. 19460837 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459345 id = 19459345 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:20 19460835 87:25 Start Delay 19460835 Postpone in match due to the fact that of an injury Stjepan Radeljic (Bosnia and Herzegovina). < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460835 19460836 complimentary kick 19460836 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460773 19460837 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459365 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459369 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:20 19460837 87:14 Free Kick Lost 19460835 Foul by Mohammad Al Manai (Qatar). 19460837 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459373 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460835 19460836 complimentary kick 19460836 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460773 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459365 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459384 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:20 19460837 87:14 Free Kick Won 19460837 Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460837 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459385 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459392 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459396 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:18 19460837 85:33 Miss 19460835 Try missed out on. Ahmed Al Ganehi (Qatar) best footed shot from outside the box is high and large to the. Helped by Akram Afif following a set piece scenario. < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459400 id = 19459400 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460835 19460836 complimentary kick 19460773 < img src = data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460837 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 02:17 84:52 Free Kick Lost Foul by Dennis Hadzikadunic (Bosnia and Herzegovina). 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459397 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459415 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460835 complimentary kick 19460836 < img src = data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460773 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459407 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459426 > June 25, 2026 02:17 19460837 84:52 Free Kick Won 19460835 Ahmed Alaa (Qatar) wins a totally free kick on the left wing. 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459427 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19459429 data-event-id = 19459430 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460836 complimentary kick 19460836 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460773 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = 19459437 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459437 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459441 > June 25, 2026 02:16 19460837 83:16 Free Kick Won 19460837 19460835 Ivan Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459444 data-event-id = id = 19459445 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460835 19460836 complimentary kick 19460773 19460836 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460773 19460837 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 25, 2026 02:16 19460835 83:16 Free Kick Lost 19460837 Foul by Ahmed Alaa (Qatar). 19460837 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459457 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459460 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460836 yellow card 19460773 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460773 < meta itemprop = material = 19459467 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:15 19460837 81:35 Yellow Card 19460837 19460835 Ermin Mahmic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) is revealed the yellow card for extreme event. 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459472 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459474 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459479 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459483 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:14 19460837 81:03 Substitution 19460835 Alternative, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dzenis Burnic changes Kerim Alajbegovic. < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = 19459486 data-event-id = 19459487 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460836 objective < img src = 19459491 data-src-template = 19459491 > 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = 19459494 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459494 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:13 19460837 79:48 Goal Objective! Bosnia and Herzegovina 3, Qatar 1. Ermin Mahmic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) best footed shot from the centre of package to the centre of the objective. Helped by Dennis Hadzikadunic following a corner. 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459484 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459501 id = 19459501 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459494 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459494 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:13 19460837 79:41 Attempt Blocked 19460837 Try obstructed. Stjepan Radeljic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of package is obstructed. 19460837 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459512 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:12 19460837 19460835 79:38 Try Blocked 19460837 19460835 Try obstructed. Ivan Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) best footed shot from outside package is obstructed. Helped by Esmir Bajraktarevic. 19460837 19460844 < meta itemprop= material= 19459530 >< meta itemprop= material= > June 25, 2026 02:12 78:55 Attempt Saved 19460837 19460835 Try conserved. Esmir Bajraktarevic( Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside package is conserved in the bottom left corner by Mahmoud Abunada( Qatar). Helped by Sead Kolasinac. 19460837 19460844 19460825 19460835 corner 19460773 19460837 < meta itemprop= material= 19459545 >< meta itemprop= material= > June 25, 2026 02:11 19460835 78:57 Corner 19460837 Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Yielded by Mahmoud Abunada. 19460837 19460844 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459561 > June 25, 2026 02:11 19460837 78:17 Substitution 19460835 Alternative, Qatar. Mohammad Al Manai changes Ahmed Fathy. 19460837 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date= 19459535 data-event-uri= 19459563 data-event-id= 19459564 id= 19459564 itemprop= 19459177 itemscope itemtype= > 19460762 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19459573 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:11 19460837 78:10 Substitution 19460835 Replacement, Qatar. Ahmed Alaa changes Edmílson Junior. off side < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:11 76:23 Offside 19460837 19460835 Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Kerim Alajbegovic is captured offside. 19460844 yellow card 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop= material= 19459599 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19459603 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:10 77:38 Yellow Card 19460835 Ahmed Fathy( Qatar )is revealed the yellow card for a bad nasty. 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date= 19459604 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri= data-event-id= 19459607 id= 19459607 itemprop= itemscope itemtype= 19459178 > complimentary kick 19460773 19460836 19460773 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:10 19460835 77:29 Free Kick Lost 19460835 Foul by Ahmed Fathy (Qatar). 19460844 19460825 complimentary kick 19460836 < meta itemprop= material= 19459614 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 25, 2026 02:10 19460837 19460835 77:29 Free Kick Won 19460835 Kerim Alajbegovic( Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a complimentary kick on the left wing. 19460835 complimentary kick 19460836 19460837 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459644 >< meta itemprop= material= 19459648 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:09 19460837 19460835 76:01 Free Kick Lost 19460835 Foul by Edmílson Junior (Qatar). 19460837 19460844 19460825< li data-event-publish-date= data-item = data-event-uri= data-event-id= id= itemprop = itemscope itemtype= > 19460835 complimentary kick < img src= data-src-template= > 19460773 19460837 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material = >< meta itemprop= material= 19459663 > June 25, 2026 02:09 19460835 76:01 Free Kick Won 19460837 Amar Memic( Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460762 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459671 >< meta itemprop = material= > June 25, 2026 02:07 75:04 Miss 19460835 Try missed out on. Esmir Bajraktarevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and large to the. Helped by Ermin Mahmic. 19460825 < meta itemprop= material= 19459683 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:05 19460835 71:19 End Delay 19460835 Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19460837 19460844 19460762 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:05 19460837 19460835 71:14 Substitution 19460837 Replacement, Qatar. Almoez Ali changes Karim Boudiaf. < meta itemprop= 19459046 material = >< meta itemprop= material= 19459711 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 02:01 19460837 19460835 68:09 Start Delay 19460835 Postpone in match for a beverages break. 19460844 19460836 corner 19460773 19460837 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19459722 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 25, 2026 02:00 67:11 Corner 19460837 19460835 Corner, Qatar. Yielded by Ermedin Demirovic. 19460835 19460836 corner 19460773 < meta itemprop= material= 19459737 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 25, 2026 02:00 66:32 Corner 19460837 Corner, Qatar. Yielded by Dennis Hadzikadunic. totally free kick 19460836 19460773 < meta itemprop= material= 19459752 >< meta itemprop= material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:58 19460837 64:28 Free Kick Won Ermin Mahmic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a totally free kick on the extreme right. 19460837 19460844 totally free kick < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459752 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459771 > June 25, 2026 01:58 19460837 64:28 Free Kick Lost Foul by Sultan Al Brake (Qatar). 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459774 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459779 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459783 > June 25, 2026 01:56 19460837 63:30 Substitution 19460837 19460835 Replacement, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Ermin Mahmic changes Edin Dzeko. 19460837 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459785 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = 19459779 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459779 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459795 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:56 63:02 End Delay 19460837 19460835 Postpone over. They are all set to continue. 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459797 data-event-id = 19459798 id = 19459798 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459803 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459807 > June 25, 2026 01:55 19460837 19460835 63′ Substitution 19460837 19460835 Replacement, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dennis Hadzikadunic changes Nikola Katic. < li data-event-publish-date = 19459796 data-event-uri = 19459809 data-event-id = 19459810 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = 19459803 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 01:55 19460837 19460835 61:27 Start Delay 19460837 19460835 Postpone in match since of an injury Nikola Vasilj (Bosnia and Herzegovina). < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459821 data-event-id = 19459822 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459827 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19459827 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:51 19460837 19460835 59:04 Miss 19460835 Try missed out on. Akram Afif (Qatar) left footed shot from outside package is too expensive. Helped by Abdulaziz Hatem. < li data-event-publish-date = 19459820 data-event-uri = 19459833 data-event-id = 19459834 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19459827 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459843 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:51 19460837 55′ End Delay 19460835 Postpone over. They are prepared to continue. 19460837 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459845 data-event-id = id = 19459846 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459855 > June 25, 2026 01:51 19460837 54:15 Start Delay 19460837 Postpone in match due to the fact that of an injury Hassan Al Haydos (Qatar). 19460837 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459857 data-event-id = id = 19459858 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 25, 2026 01:50 19460837 19460835 56:35 Miss Try missed out on. Akram Afif (Qatar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, however misses out on to the. Helped by Edmílson Junior following a quick break. 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459868 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19459870 data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460836 complimentary kick < img src = data-src-template = > 19460773 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459878 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459882 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:49 19460837 19460835 55:57 Free Kick Lost 19460837 Foul by Ahmed Al Ganehi (Qatar). 19460837 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459868 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459886 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460835 totally free kick 19460836 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460837 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459897 > June 25, 2026 01:49 19460837 55:57 Free Kick Won 19460835 Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459898 data-event-uri = 19459899 data-event-id = 19459900 id = 19459900 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 25, 2026 01:48 55:01 Substitution 19460837 Replacement, Qatar. Ahmed Al Ganehi changes Hassan Al Haydos due to the fact that of an injury. 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459913 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460835 complimentary kick < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460837 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459920 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 01:43 19460837 51:06 Free Kick Won 19460835 Benjamin Tahirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a totally free kick in the assaulting half. < li data-event-publish-date = 19459925 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19459928 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > complimentary kick 19460773 19460836 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459939 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:43 51:06 Free Kick Lost 19460837 19460835 Foul by Abdulaziz Hatem (Qatar). 19460837 < li data-event-publish-date = 19459940 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19459942 data-event-id = id = 19459943 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460835 19460836 totally free kick 19460773 19460836 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19459954 > June 25, 2026 01:39 19460837 46:48 Free Kick Won 19460837 19460835 Pedro Miguel (Qatar) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460837 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19459957 data-event-id = 19459958 id = 19459958 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > totally free kick < img src = data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = 19459965 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:39 19460837 46:48 Free Kick Lost 19460835 Foul by Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina). < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459972 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19459977 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:37 19460835 45′ Start 19460837 19460835 2nd Half starts Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Qatar 1. 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19459983 data-event-id = 19459984 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = 19459977 > < meta itemprop = material = 19459977 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 01:37 19460837 19460835 45′ Substitution 19460837 19460835 Alternative, Qatar. Abdulaziz Hatem changes Jassem Gaber. 19460837 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = 19459996 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460005 > June 25, 2026 01:37 45′ Substitution 19460835 Alternative, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Amar Memic changes Arjan Malic. 19460837 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460008 id = 19460008 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = 19460013 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460013 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 01:36 19460837 19460835 45′ Substitution 19460835 Alternative, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Benjamin Tahirovic changes Ivan Sunjic. 19460837 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460018 data-item = data-event-uri = 19460020 data-event-id = id = 19460021 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > half time 19460773 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460773 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460028 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460032 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:21 50:26 19460835 Half ends, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Qatar 1. 19460837 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460033 data-event-uri = 19460034 data-event-id = 19460035 id =. 19460035 itemprop= itemscope itemtype= > < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= > June 25, 2026 01:19 19460837 47:18 Post Pedro Miguel( Qatar) strikes the left post with a best footed shot from the ideal side of package. Helped by Akram Afif. 19460825 < meta itemprop= material= 19460052 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:18 47:30 Miss Try missed out on. Pedro Miguel( Qatar) best footed shot from the best side of the box is high and large to the. Helped by Hassan Al Haydos. 19460837 19460825 19460835 half time 19460773 < img src = data-src-template= > 19460773 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop= material= 19460067 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:15 45′ Added Time 19460835 4th authorities has actually revealed 5 minutes of included time. 19460837 19460825< li data-event-publish-date= data-item= 19459188 data-event-uri= data-event-id= id= 19460075 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype= > 19460835 19460836 totally free kick 19460773 19460836 19460773 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= > June 25, 2026 01:15 19460835 44:45 Free Kick Lost Foul by Ermedin Demirovic( Bosnia and Herzegovina ). 19460837 19460844 19460825 19460835 19460836 complimentary kick 19460773 19460836< img src= 19459194 data-src-template= 19459194 > 19460773 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460082 >< meta itemprop= material= 19460101 > June 25, 2026 01:15 44:45 Free Kick Won 19460837 19460835 Karim Boudiaf( Qatar )wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460837 19460844 19460825< li data-event-publish-date= data-event-uri= 19460103 data-event-id= id= itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype= > < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460113 > June 25, 2026 01:15 19460837 44:13 Miss 19460837. Try missed out on. Boualem Khoukhi( Qatar) best footed shot from outside the box misses out on to the. Helped by Karim Boudiaf. 19460837 19460825 19460835 19460836 corner 19460773 19460837 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= 19460128 > June 25, 2026 01:14 19460835 43:10 Corner 19460837 19460835 Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Yielded by Pedro Miguel. 19460825 19460835 objective. 19460836 < meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:12 41:50 Goal Objective! Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Qatar 1. Hassan Al Haydos( Qatar) best footed shot from really close quarters to the centre of the objective. Helped by Edmílson Junior. 19460844 complimentary kick 19460836 19460773 < meta itemprop= material = 19460154 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460158 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:10 39:32 Free Kick Won Kerim Alajbegovic( Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. 19460844 19460825 19460835 19460836 totally free kick 19460836 19460837 < meta itemprop= material= 19460154 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:10 39:32 Free Kick Lost 19460837 19460835 Foul by Jassem Gaber( Qatar). 19460844 19460825 complimentary kick 19460773 19460836 19460837 19460762< meta itemprop= material= >< meta itemprop= 19459046 material= >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460188 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:10 19460837 38:58 Free Kick Lost Handball by Ermedin Demirovic( Bosnia and Herzegovina). 19460844 19460825< li data-event-publish-date= 19460189 data-event-uri= data-event-id= 19460191 id= 19460191 itemprop = . 19459177 itemscope itemtype= 19459178 > < meta itemprop = material= 19460196 >< meta itemprop= material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:09 19460835 37:54 Post Edin Dzeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) strikes the best post with a left footed shot from the centre of package. Helped by Kerim Alajbegovic with a through ball. < li data-event-publish-date= data-item= data-event-uri= data-event-id= id= itemprop= itemscope itemtype= > 19460836 totally free kick 19460773 < img src= 19459194 data-src-template= 19459194 > 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460211 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= 19460215 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:07 19460835 35:29 Free Kick Lost 19460837 Foul by Hassan Al Haydos( Qatar). 19460837 19460825 totally free kick 19460773 19460837 < meta itemprop = 19459046 material= 19460226 >< meta itemprop = 19459028 material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:06 19460837 35:29 Free Kick Won 19460837 Ivan Basic( Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a complimentary kick in the protective half. < meta itemprop= material= 19460238 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 01:04 19460835 33:34 Own Goal 19460837 19460835 Own Goal by Mahmoud Abunada, Qatar. Bosnia and Herzegovina 2, Qatar 0. 19460837 19460844 19460762 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material= 19460238 >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > 19460835 June 25, 2026 01:04 19460837 19460835 32:54 Miss 19460837 Try missed out on. Nikola Katic( Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of package is too expensive. Helped by Sead Kolasinac with a headed pass following a corner. 19460837 19460844 19460825 19460762 < meta itemprop= 19459046 material = >< meta itemprop= 19459028 material= > June 25, 2026 01:04 32:20 Attempt Blocked 19460835 Try obstructed. Ivan Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside package is obstructed. 19460835 19460836 corner 19460836 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460277 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460277 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 01:02 19460837 32:21 Corner 19460837 19460835 Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Yielded by Ahmed Fathy. 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460285 id = 19460285 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460835 objective 19460773 < img src = data-src-template = 19459491 > 19460773 19460837 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460292 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460292 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460296 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 00:59 28:27 Goal 19460837 19460835 Objective! Bosnia and Herzegovina 1, Qatar 0. Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) best footed shot from outside package to the leading right corner. Helped by Ivan Basic. 19460837 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460297 data-event-uri = 19460298 data-event-id = id = 19460299 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460304 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460308 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 00:59 19460837 27:29 Contentious Referee Decisions 19460837 VAR Decision: Other Decision Cancelled. 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460312 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460835 totally free kick < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460323 > June 25, 2026 00:56 26:13 Free Kick Lost 19460837 Foul by Jassem Gaber (Qatar). < li data-event-publish-date = 19460324 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19460326 data-event-id = id = 19460327 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460835 complimentary kick 19460836 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460334 > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 00:56 19460837 19460835 26:13 Free Kick Won 19460837 Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a totally free kick on the left wing. 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460341 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460334 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 00:56 19460837 25:25 End Delay 19460835 Postpone over. They are all set to continue. 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460353 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > June 25, 2026 00:53 22:36 Start Delay Postpone in match for a beverages break. 19460837 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460364 data-event-id = 19460365 id = 19460365 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460358 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460358 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460374 > June 25, 2026 00:53 22:35 End Delay 19460835 Postpone over. They are all set to continue. < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460376 data-event-id = 19460377 id = 19460377 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = 19460358 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460386 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 00:53 22:14 Start Delay Postpone in match due to the fact that of an injury Boualem Khoukhi (Qatar). 19460837 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460388 data-event-id = 19460389 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460394 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 00:53 22:11 Attempt Blocked 19460837 Try obstructed. Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) best footed shot from outside package is obstructed. 19460837 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460399 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19460401 data-event-id = id = 19460402 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460836 complimentary kick 19460836 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460837 < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 00:52 19460835 20:57 Free Kick Won 19460837 Ivan Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a complimentary kick in the assaulting half. 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460414 data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19460416 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > totally free kick 19460773 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > 19460773 19460837 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > 19460835 June 25, 2026 00:52 19460837 19460835 20:57 Free Kick Lost 19460835 Foul by Jassem Gaber (Qatar). 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460429 data-item = 19459287 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460432 id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460835 19460836 off side 19460836 < img src = data-src-template = > 19460837 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460439 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 00:51 19460837 19:21 Offside 19460835 Offside, Qatar. Akram Afif is captured offside. 19460837 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460447 id = 19460447 itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460836 complimentary kick 19460773 19460836 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = > < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = > < meta itemprop = material = 19460454 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460458 > June 25, 2026 00:49 19460837 19460835 19:11 Free Kick Won 19460835 Pedro Miguel (Qatar) wins a totally free kick in the protective half. 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460462 id = 19460462 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460836 complimentary kick 19460773 < img src = data-src-template = 19459194 > 19460837 < meta itemprop = material = 19460454 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460473 > June 25, 2026 00:49 19460837 19460835 19:11 Free Kick Lost 19460837 19460835 Foul by Kerim Alajbegovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina). 19460837 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459260 data-event-uri = data-event-id = id = itemprop = 19459177 itemscope itemtype = > 19460835 corner < img src = 19459266 data-src-template = > 19460773 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460484 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460484 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = 19460488 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 00:49 19460837 19460835 17:45 Corner 19460837 19460835 Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Yielded by Karim Boudiaf. 19460844 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-event-uri = 19460490 data-event-id = 19460491 id = 19460491 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = 19459178 > 19460762 < meta itemprop = 19459044 material = 19460484 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460484 > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 00:49 19460835 17:42 Attempt Blocked 19460837 19460835 Try obstructed. Ivan Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside package is obstructed. Helped by Esmir Bajraktarevic. < li data-event-publish-date = 19460501 data-event-uri = 19460502 data-event-id = id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460762 < meta itemprop = material = 19460508 > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = 19460508 > < meta itemprop = material = 19460512 > 19460835 June 25, 2026 00:47 19460837 19460835 16:29 Miss Try missed out on. Ivan Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside package is simply a bit expensive. Helped by Ivan Sunjic. 19460825 < li data-event-publish-date = data-item = 19459188 data-event-uri = 19460515 data-event-id = id = 19460516 itemprop = itemscope itemtype = > 19460835 19460836 complimentary kick 19460773 < img src = 19459194 data-src-template = 19459194 > < meta itemprop = material = > < meta itemprop = 19459046 material = > < meta itemprop = 19459028 material = > June 25, 2026 00:46 19460837 19460835 15:16 Free Kick Lost 19460835 Foul by Jassem Gaber (Qatar). 19460837 19460844 < li data-event-publish-date = 19460528 data-item = data-event-uri = data-event-id = 19460531 id = itemprop = itemscope itemtype =."https://schema.org/BlogPosting"> complimentary kick June 25, 2026 00:45 15:16 Free Kick Won Kerim Alajbegovic(Bosnia and Herzegovina)wins a totally free kick in the protective half.

complimentary kick

June 25, 2026 00:42 11:16 Free Kick Won Arjan Malic( Bosnia and Herzegovina )wins a totally free kick on the extreme right.

totally free kick

< meta itemprop="dateModified" material="2026-06-25T00:42:23+05:30"> June 25, 2026 00:42 11:16 Free Kick Lost Foul by Sultan Al Brake (Qatar).

off side

June 25, 2026 00:41 10:37 Offside Offside, Qatar. Edmílson Junior is captured offside.

totally free kick

June 25, 2026 00:41 9:46 Free Kick Won Issa Laye (Qatar)wins a totally free kick in the protective half.

complimentary kick

June 25, 2026 00:41 9:46 Free Kick Lost Foul by Ermedin Demirovic(Bosnia and Herzegovina).

complimentary kick .

June 25, 2026 00:41 9:06 Free Kick Lost Foul by Arjan Malic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

totally free kick

June 25, 2026 00:39 9:06 Free Kick Won Hassan Al Haydos (Qatar) wins a totally free kick in the protective half.

corner

June 25, 2026 00:37 [19460835&]7:05 Corner [19460835&]7:05 Corner Corner, Qatar. Yielded by Nikola Katic.

totally free kick< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-25T00:34:23+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-25T00:34:23+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url"material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece#387007"> June 25, 2026 00:34 3:54 Free Kick Won Akram Afif (Qatar) wins a totally free kick in the protective half.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-25T00:34:23.000+0530" data-item ="free-kick" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece/liveEvent/entry/387006" data-event-id ="387006" id ="387006" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

totally free kick< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-free-kick.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-25T00:34:23+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-25T00:34:23+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url"material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece#387006"> June 25, 2026 00:34 3:54 Free Kick Lost Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-25T00:33:23.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece/liveEvent/entry/386994" data-event-id ="386994" id ="386994" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-25T00:33:23+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-25T00:33:23+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url"material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece#386994"> June 25, 2026 00:33 2:28 Attempt Saved Try conserved. Ivan Sunjic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside package is conserved in the bottom ideal corner by Mahmoud Abunada (Qatar). Helped by Kerim Alajbegovic.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-25T00:33:03.000+0530" data-item ="corner" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece/liveEvent/entry/386990" data-event-id ="386990" id ="386990" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

corner< img src ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-corner.svg" data-src-template ="https://www.thehindu.com/theme/images/th-online/live-event/blog-filter-corner.svg">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-25T00:33:03+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-25T00:33:03+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece#386990"> June 25, 2026 00:33 2:31 Corner Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Yielded by Mahmoud Abunada.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-25T00:31:43.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece/liveEvent/entry/386970" data-event-id ="386970" id ="386970" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-25T00:31:43+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-25T00:31:43+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece#386970"> June 25, 2026 00:31 1:11 Attempt Saved Try conserved. Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from outside package is conserved in the bottom best corner by Mahmoud Abunada (Qatar). Helped by Ivan Sunjic.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-25T00:30:35.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece/liveEvent/entry/386960" data-event-id ="386960" id ="386960" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">

< meta itemprop ="datePublished" material ="2026-06-25T00:30:35+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="dateModified" material ="2026-06-25T00:30:35+05:30"> < meta itemprop ="url" material ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece#386960"> June 25, 2026 00:30 Half Start Half starts.

< li data-event-publish-date ="2026-06-24T23:11:05.000+0530" data-event-uri ="https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/bosnia-and-herzegovina-vs-qatar-world-cup-match-live-updates-june-24-2026/article71143258.ece/liveEvent/entry/386949" data-event-id ="386949" id ="386949" itemprop ="liveBlogUpdate" itemscope itemtype ="https://schema.org/BlogPosting">