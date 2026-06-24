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Home Business Deepender links arrest of IAS officer to RS survey

Deepender links arrest of IAS officer to RS survey

By
Leslie Atkins
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Congress Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on Wednesday connected the CBI arrest of IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal in the 504-crore IDFC First Bank rip-off to accusations of political disturbance throughout the Rajya Sabha election.

In a post on X, the MP declared Mr. Agarwal was the Returning Officer throughout the RS survey and “at the request of BJP” made a “collective effort” to guarantee a BJP-backed prospect’s success by revoking Congress votes. He declared the BJP federal government utilized the hazard of action versus the officer, currently “linked in graft”, to serve political interests.

“The IDFC First Bank rip-off was of such magnitude that the CBI might not ignore it,” Mr. Hooda declared.

Released – June 25, 2026 01:00 am IST

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