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Business Darshan moves supreme court looking for clearness on fresh bail plea in Renukaswamy murder case By Editor - 104

Upgraded on : 24 Jun 2026, 5:16 pm Darshan Thoogudeepa has actually approached the Supreme Court looking for explanation on its earlier order that declined his bail plea in the Renukaswamy murder case. The star has actually asked for the pinnacle court to clarify that he might submit a fresh bail application before the conclusion of the 1 year duration discussed in the court’s previous order if scenarios necessitate such relief. Darshan’s newest application comes a little over a month after the Supreme Court decreased to give him bail while observing that he might approach the court once again after a year if there was no significant development in the trial. According to the star’s plea, that observation was meant as a secure versus extended imprisonment and ought to not be analyzed as a blanket constraint avoiding him from looking for bail previously in case of considerable advancements.

In the application, Darshan has actually argued that the trial has actually been advancing at a sluggish speed which the earlier order must not disallow courts from thinking about a fresh bail demand if brand-new scenarios emerge. He has actually competed that extended custody, health issues, or even more hold-ups in the trial might validate a restored plea for relief.

The star has actually remained in custody because August 2025, when the Supreme Court cancelled the bail given to him and numerous co-accused by the Karnataka High Court. While withdrawing the bail, the peak court had actually worried that no implicated individual must get unique treatment due to the fact that of star status and directed that the case be dealt with strictly in accordance with law.

Previously this year, the Supreme Court likewise looked for a status report on the development of the trial, revealing issue over hold-ups in tape-recording proof. Reports sent before the court showed that just a portion of the noted witnesses had actually been analyzed, raising concerns about the timeline for conclusion of the procedures.