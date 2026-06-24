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Shravani set for digital best on June 26

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24 Jun 2026, 5:10 pm

The multilingual Kannada-Telugu brief movie Shravanidirected by Mulbagal-based filmmaker Vikram Kumar, is preparing for its digital release on June 26. The 35-minute romantic drama, starring Harsha Kalyan ahead function and produced by Ashok Modi, will premiere concurrently on the Non Stop Entertainment OTT platform and the TMP Picture YouTube channel.

The movie just recently drew attention after an unique screening at Victory Cinemas in Bengaluru saw a houseful audience– an excellent task for an independent brief movie. The frustrating action has actually improved the self-confidence of the cast and team ahead of the digital launch.

Discussing the job, director Vikram Kumar explained Shravani as the very first significant action towards satisfying his long-held imagine ending up being a movie director. Made in both Kannada and Telugu, the brief movie integrates components of love and feeling and is prepared as a two-part story, with the very first installation launching this month.

Lead star Harsha Kalyan stated the movie assisted him recognize his aspiration of ending up being a star after years of operating in the movie market. The cast likewise consists of Rani M Angadi, Deepa, Srivaishnav, and Ranganath in crucial functions.

Backed by manufacturer Ashok Modi, who thought in the story from the beginning, Shravani functions cinematography by Vijay Monterio and music by Rohit Poojary, consisting of a sweet-sounding tune that matches the movie’s psychological story.

After getting a motivating reaction at its best screening, Shravani is anticipated to reach a larger audience through its totally free digital release on June 26, marking an appealing start for the young filmmaker and his group.

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