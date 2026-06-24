Shravani set for digital best on June 26

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24 Jun 2026, 5:10 pm
The multilingual Kannada-Telugu brief movie Shravanidirected by Mulbagal-based filmmaker Vikram Kumar, is preparing for its digital release on June 26. The 35-minute romantic drama, starring Harsha Kalyan ahead function and produced by Ashok Modi, will premiere concurrently on the Non Stop Entertainment OTT platform and the TMP Picture YouTube channel.
The movie just recently drew attention after an unique screening at Victory Cinemas in Bengaluru saw a houseful audience– an excellent task for an independent brief movie. The frustrating action has actually improved the self-confidence of the cast and team ahead of the digital launch.