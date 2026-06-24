Vinod Prabhakar: ‘Even after the shoot, I was living as Balarama’

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24 Jun 2026, 5:05 pm
For Vinod Prabhakar, Balaramana Dinagalu was a long-held dream lastly discovering its minute. “I’ve always wanted to work with Chaitanya. For this film, I told myself it wasn’t just going to be sweat, but I would be ready to shed blood too. Working with Chaitanya was a dream come true, and I wanted this film to work,” states Vinod Prabhakar, ahead of the movie’s release on June 26.
His appreciation for the director runs much deeper than movie theater. Vinod thinks Chaitanya is an intellectual director, and nearly like an encyclopedia. “You can ask him about politics, history, people, anything. He knows it all. When I got to know him, he would talk about craft, and when he narrated where he started and where he is today, you understand his calibre. Before firing questions at a director about the subject, you need to know the person you’re working with.”