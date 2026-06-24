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Home Books Vinod Prabhakar: ‘Even after the shoot, I was living as Balarama’

Vinod Prabhakar: ‘Even after the shoot, I was living as Balarama’

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24 Jun 2026, 5:05 pm

For Vinod Prabhakar, Balaramana Dinagalu was a long-held dream lastly discovering its minute. “I’ve always wanted to work with Chaitanya. For this film, I told myself it wasn’t just going to be sweat, but I would be ready to shed blood too. Working with Chaitanya was a dream come true, and I wanted this film to work,” states Vinod Prabhakar, ahead of the movie’s release on June 26.

His appreciation for the director runs much deeper than movie theater. Vinod thinks Chaitanya is an intellectual director, and nearly like an encyclopedia. “You can ask him about politics, history, people, anything. He knows it all. When I got to know him, he would talk about craft, and when he narrated where he started and where he is today, you understand his calibre. Before firing questions at a director about the subject, you need to know the person you’re working with.”

While Chaitanya explains Vinod as a flexible star efficient in turning any movie into a mass performer, the star picked to give up to the filmmaker rather of bending fame. “I’m a director’s actor. I understood what Chaitanya wanted from me. We discussed every important point and stayed committed to it. I rarely went to the monitor. I’d ask if the shot was okay and move on. I never wanted to disturb his vision. He’s already seen the film in his head. We’re only helping him bring it alive.”

While Chaitanya’s movies are rooted in credibility, Vinod did his own research for Balarama. “I watched interviews and reference material Chaitanya sent me. Growing up in Frazer Town, I had heard stories about underworld dons like Jayaraj, Kothwal, Balarama and Koli Faiyaz. Those stories fascinated us as kids. I already knew a bit about that world.”

Absolutely nothing about Balarama surprised him, however he was completely satisfied with Chaitanya’s writing. “I knew many of those stories from different angles. What fascinated me was how Chaitanya shaped Balarama’s journey on paper.”

Every movie, Vinod states, is a fresh start. “I don’t think I unlearned anything. But I learned a lot from Chaitanya. After Maadeva, this film gave me new perspectives. I like to erase my previous films and start from scratch every time,” states Vinod, including that leaving Balarama behind wasn’t simple. “Even after the shoot, I was living as Balarama for a long time. To play him, I had to travel back to the 1980s and see the world through his eyes.”

He likewise credits manufacturer Shreyas Jayaram, who was identified to install the movie on a bigger scale regardless of Vinod’s preliminary bookings. “As an actor, I’m secure enough to know my strengths and weaknesses. Cinema is all about teamwork. I like exchanging ideas because we’re all chasing the same thing: the perfect frame. As an actor, I’m always curious about how others see my character and what the audience expects from the film. That’s how you grow,” he signs off.

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