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Business Vinod Prabhakar: ‘Even after the shoot, I was living as Balarama’ By Editor - 110

Upgraded on : 24 Jun 2026, 5:05 pm For Vinod Prabhakar, Balaramana Dinagalu was a long-held dream lastly discovering its minute. “I’ve always wanted to work with Chaitanya. For this film, I told myself it wasn’t just going to be sweat, but I would be ready to shed blood too. Working with Chaitanya was a dream come true, and I wanted this film to work,” states Vinod Prabhakar, ahead of the movie’s release on June 26. His appreciation for the director runs much deeper than movie theater. Vinod thinks Chaitanya is an intellectual director, and nearly like an encyclopedia. “You can ask him about politics, history, people, anything. He knows it all. When I got to know him, he would talk about craft, and when he narrated where he started and where he is today, you understand his calibre. Before firing questions at a director about the subject, you need to know the person you’re working with.”

While Chaitanya explains Vinod as a flexible star efficient in turning any movie into a mass performer, the star picked to give up to the filmmaker rather of bending fame. “I’m a director’s actor. I understood what Chaitanya wanted from me. We discussed every important point and stayed committed to it. I rarely went to the monitor. I’d ask if the shot was okay and move on. I never wanted to disturb his vision. He’s already seen the film in his head. We’re only helping him bring it alive.”

While Chaitanya’s movies are rooted in credibility, Vinod did his own research for Balarama. “I watched interviews and reference material Chaitanya sent me. Growing up in Frazer Town, I had heard stories about underworld dons like Jayaraj, Kothwal, Balarama and Koli Faiyaz. Those stories fascinated us as kids. I already knew a bit about that world.”