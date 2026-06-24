Suni: I approach a movie with no expectations

Upgraded on
:
24 Jun 2026, 5:00 pm
Some filmmakers go back to the exact same category due to the fact that it is commercially safe. There is director Suni, who keeps returning to like since he is still attempting to comprehend it. Throughout his profession, love has actually stayed the typical thread. What has actually altered is the lens. The wide-eyed innocence of Easy Agi Ondh Love Story is not the like the psychological intricacy that coloured his later movies. With every job, Suni appears to have actually come to a somewhat transformed understanding of relationships, and his approaching Moda Kavida Vaatavaranalaunching on June 26, appears to be his most current meditation on the topic.
Equated loosely as “a cloud-covered environment”, Moda Kavida Vaatavarana instantly stimulates unpredictability. The posters do the exact same. Unlike the bright-eyed optimism connected with a lot of his earlier love, these visuals appear soaked in obscurity. Is this a romance painted in tones of grey? “I am delighted you acknowledged our posters. Every poster and every title has a larger significance behind the movie,” he states, including, “There is love in this story, however even a lovely individual who appears ideal on the exterior might be bring discomfort within. Some feelings stay unexpressed. The movie checks out those sensations.”
It is appealing to call these the grey tones of love. Suni, nevertheless, sees them as part of the exact same psychological spectrum. His fascination lies not in whether love is black, white or grey, however in how individuals bring feelings they seldom articulate. The cloud in the title is less about darkness and more about what stays surprise. That believed ends up being especially pertinent in an age of dating apps, short lived attention periods and digital relationships. Suni stays persuaded that while techniques of interaction have actually altered, feelings themselves have not. “Gen Z might reveal themselves through statuses, messages, or social networks. In some cases they might not reveal anything. Feelings have actually not altered. Relationship, love, love, and yearning stay evergreen,” states Suni.