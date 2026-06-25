Japan – NEC Participates in NATO CCDCOE’s Cyber Defense Exercise “Locked Shields 2026”

Supporting the style and building of the cyber defense workout environment and supplying pre-exercises

TOKYO, June 23, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) –NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) took part in the cyber defense workout “Locked Shields 2026,” hosted by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE). NEC complied with partner companies to support the style and advancement of the cyber defense workout environment for the Japan group, including its network and analysis systems, and offered pre-exercise training sessions for individuals (* 1). Locked Shields is the world’s biggest and most intricate live-fire cyber defense workout, arranged every year by the CCDCOE because 2010. The 2026 workout was held from April 20 to April 24 and united individuals from roughly 40 nations, consisting of NATO member states. From Japan, the Ministry of Defense, other federal government companies, and private-sector companies participated. Japan formed a joint group with Lithuania to take part in the workout.

The workout intends to improve individuals’ abilities to react to real-time cyberattacks. Under extremely sensible situations, groups are needed to resolve complex and synchronised cyber occurrences, taking part in useful training that covers technical actions, legal factors to consider, tactical decision-making, and info operations.

In addition, NEC performed pre-exercise training for getting involved companies to make sure smooth public-private cooperation within the Japan group. These preparatory sessions assisted clarify functions and obligations and assisted in efficient interaction throughout the primary workout.

Directed by its objective to “Protect Japan’s cyberspace (.JP),” NEC supplies security services fixated its Cyber Intelligence and Operations Center (CyIOC) to resolve significantly advanced and intricate cyber hazards. Through its continuous participation in Locked Shields (* 2), NEC has actually deepened its understanding of massive cyber defense operations that are needed under public-private cooperation and worldwide partnership, along with the most recent patterns in cybersecurity. Leveraging sophisticated innovations and cybersecurity intelligence, NEC stays dedicated to adding to the awareness of safe and secure and durable digital facilities.

(* 1) NEC Group individuals consisted of NEC Corporation, NEC Security, Ltd., and NEC Solution Innovators, Ltd.

(* 2) NEC news release, September 5, 2025: “NEC participates in Locked Shields 2025 hosted by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence”

https://www.nec.com/en/press/202509/global_20250905_01.html

About NEC

The NEC Group leverages innovation to produce social worth and promote a more sustainable world where everybody has the opportunity to reach their complete capacity. NEC Corporation was developed in 1899. Today, the NEC Group’s roughly 110,000 workers use world-leading AI, security, and interactions innovations to fix the most important requirements of consumers and society. To learn more, please see https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Copyright © 2026 JCN Newswire. All rights booked. A department of Japan Corporate News Network.