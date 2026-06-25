United States visa rejected: “Did you see the other day’s match?”

A Reddit post is doing the rounds for sharing a United States visa interview experience at the Delhi Consulate and has actually stimulated an enormous argument on the visa choice procedure. The user, who eventually got his visa authorized, explained a series of unexpected rejections he saw for the United States visa.

What amazed him the most was that much of them were supposedly set off not by paperwork problems, however by weak or unconvincing responses throughout the interview, like travel function or FIFA world cup matches. The post has actually stimulated fresh conversation around what United States visa officers in fact try to find: clearness of function, self-confidence, and consistency in actions.

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“I didn’t view any match”: A sports fan’s stopped working visa effort

Among the most striking examples shared by the Redditor included a candidate who wished to take a trip to the United States to enjoy the FIFA last. According to the post, the visa officer asked a basic follow-up concern:

The candidate was asked whether he enjoyed last night’s match. The response was no. Came another concern– whether he had actually viewed any match at all. The response was once again No.

The Redditor summarized the result candidly: “No reward to think that the candidate’s visa application is rejected.”

The case showcases a repeating style in visa interviews: absence of engagement or fundamental interest in the specified function of travel can raise doubts about intent.

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“Because it’s well-known”: An itinerary that didn’t persuade

Another rejection explained in the post included a candidate preparing a United States journey throughout New York and Chicago. When asked why he picked to take a trip to New York, the candidate supposedly responded: “Because it’s well-known”

That single reaction sufficed for the visa officer to turn down the application. According to the Redditor, the officer anticipated a clearer, more individual, or significant factor for travel.

Fourth-time rejection ends with a stern caution

The Redditor likewise shared a more extreme interaction including a male making an application for a visa for the 4th time. The visa officer apparently informed him not to use once again unless he had something brand-new to include.

The circumstance intensified mentally: “He began arguing and pleading, and security ultimately accompanied him out,” the Redditor stated.

The occurrence shows how duplicated efforts without enhanced paperwork or function clearness can work versus candidates.

The Redditor’s own interview: calm, clear, and structured

In contrast to the rejections he saw, the Redditor explained his own effective interview experience as smooth and uncomplicated.

A software application engineer based in Bengaluru making around Rs 2 lakh each month, he stated his application was self-funded. His household background consists of a dad who runs an organization and owns numerous homes, which enhanced his monetary profile.

His itinerary was to check out Seattle to satisfy a buddy. “I wish to go to Seattle. I prepare to see Pike Place Market and Lake Union, and the emphasize of the journey will be skydiving,” he stated.

He likewise described the context behind selecting Seattle:

“Initially, I prepared to go to Georgia where my college buddy was doing her master’s. She has actually because finished and transferred to Seattle, where she works as a software application engineer,” he stated.

When inquired about the nature of the relationship with his buddy, he clarified she was not a sweetheart or bride-to-be, however simply a good friend.

The visa officer likewise evaluated his worldwide travel history, that included check outs to Canada, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. According to him, this assisted develop reliability and consistency in his profile.

Disclaimer: This post is based upon a user-generated post on Reddit. ET.com has actually not individually confirmed the claims made in the post and does not guarantee their precision. The views revealed are those of the private and do not always show the views of ET.com. Reader discretion is recommended.