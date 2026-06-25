Summary Financial experts are divided on how a weak monsoon will impact food rates, with some thinking falling oil costs will balance out any walkings. Others alert of El Nino’s effect on sowing and food expenses. The Reserve Bank of India is not likely to raise rates of interest quickly, choosing to await clearness on the monsoon’s farming and inflation impacts. Listen to this post in summed up format

Reuters Economic experts are divided on how a weak monsoon will impact food rates, with some thinking falling oil rates will balance out any walkings

Mumbai: Economists stay divided on the effect a possibly lacking monsoon might have on food inflation. An area of specialists argues that any upward pressure on food rates would likely be balanced out by the current decrease in petroleum costs, which has actually enhanced the general inflation outlook. Others warn that El Nino conditions might heighten throughout July and August, interrupting sowing activity and putting upward pressure on food rates in the months ahead.

From a financial policy point of view, nevertheless, many economic experts do not anticipate the Reserve Bank of India to respond instantly. Any conversation of a rate walking is most likely to be postponed up until after October, when policymakers have higher clearness on the monsoon’s result on farming output, food rates and the wider inflation trajectory, they feel.

Check out: India prepares contingency strategies for 315 districts as monsoon fails

“On a year-on-year basis, food inflation continues to inch up in June,” Gaura Sen Gupta, primary financial expert at IDFC First Bank, informed ET. Heading Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation for June is tracking at 4.4% year-on-year versus 3.9% in May “due to a rise in fuel inflation and a pickup in food inflation,” she stated. Gupta stated, reducing unrefined oil rates will likely stabilize out the dangers from food inflation. Brent petroleum costs were trading at $75 per barrel on Wednesday, according to Reuters, after reaching a peak of $115 per barrel in mid-May.

RBI guv Sanjay Malhotra in a media interview on Wednesday stated the inflation outlook stays based on unpredictabilities from both petroleum costs and monsoon, including that it would be hard to single out one danger over the other at this phase.

Check Out: Sanjay Malhotra relaxes rate trek worries as RBI watches oil, monsoon

“The monsoon has been weak till now. We will wait and watch how the monsoon spreads and what impact it has on food prices… But from a food point of view, we have sufficient buffers to meet demand in case we are in a deficit rainfall. From a growth point of view, we will have to wait and watch,” Malhotra stated.

India has actually taped a rains deficit of approximately 42% since June 23, 2026, while rains in June 2025 was at a healthy 109% of long-period average. Regardless of the weak start, location under sowing reveals a moderate pickup compared to last year, tracking greater by 1.7% YoY as of June 19, according to IDFC First Bank information.

Tank Levels

The level in Mumbai’s 7 supply of water lakes stayed at seriously low levels at simply 7.94% capability on Wednesday, according to information from BMC, even as the southwest monsoon lastly covered the city after 2 weeks’ hold-up. “Reservoir levels are down, and the intensity of rains has to increase for the levels to increase,” Madan Sabnavis, primary economic expert at Bank of Baroda informed ET. “To me, the major threat to the growth-inflation dynamic is due to pick up in food inflation. The headline inflation number will remain above 5% and can go up to 6% if the monsoon is bad in July-August,” he stated.

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