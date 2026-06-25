Air India, IndiGo jets take on Ahmedabad taxiway

Run-through An Air India aircraft wrongly turned onto the very same taxiway as an IndiGo airplane at Ahmedabad airport on Wednesday night. The IndiGo flight, getting ready for departure to Mumbai, was stopped at a safe range of roughly 200 meters from the Air India aircraft. Both airline companies verified the event, with IndiGo mentioning the airplane pulled up securely apart.

Reuters Air India location (Image for representation)

New Delhi|Mumbai: An Air India airplane can be found in front of an IndiGo airplane on the very same taxiway at the Ahmedabad airport after the Air India airplane took an incorrect turn while taxiing cab towards the parking bay on Wednesday night, according to sources.

IndiGo stated both airplane came to a stop at a safe range from each other. The Mumbai-bound IndiGo airplane was getting ready for remove when the Air India airplane took the incorrect turn, and both airplanes were separated by around 200 metres on the exact same taxiway, the sources stated.

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