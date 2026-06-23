19659001 News/ Republic Videos/ India News Videos/ Republic Summit 2026 LIVE: Seema Singh, ALKEM Laboratories|Changemakers Of India 19659005 Released Jun 22, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST Program Quick Read 19659008 19659009 Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 19659010 Republic Summit 2026: Nation. The summary for Republic Summit 2026 is more than simply a style. It is a declaration. A power-punch that highlights and acknowledges the development of India on an international phase. And more notably, it sets the tone of discussion at India’s most-sought after Follow: < img alt = src = 19459010 decoding = 19459011 loading = fetchpriority = 19459013 width = height = 19459014 >