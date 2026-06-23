19659001 News/ 19659002 Republic Videos/ 19659003 India News Videos/ PM Modi At Republic Summit 2026: PM Leads India’s Biggest Gathering of Leaders & & Changemakers Released Jun 22, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST 19659006 19659007 Program Quick Read 19659009 Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 19459025 Republic Summit 2026: Nation. The overview for Republic Summit 2026 is more than simply a style. It is a declaration. A power-punch that highlights and acknowledges the introduction of India on an international phase. And more notably, it sets the tone of discussion at India’s most-sought after 19659011 Follow: < img alt = src = decoding = loading = 19459012 fetchpriority = width = 19459014 height = > 19659012