Khimsar’s C-section remarks spark fury amidst postpartum problem cases

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-131916415,imgsize-1883546,width-400,height-225,resizemode-72/img_health_minister_gaje_2_1_qckjq8eejpg.jpg" alt ="Khimsar’s C-section remarks ignite fury amid postpartum complication cases" decoding="async" fetchpriority ="high">

Jaipur: With public anger increasing over reports of brand-new moms falling seriously ill after caesarean shipments at govt healthcare facilities, Rajasthan health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar has actually set off fresh debate by associating the increase in C-sections to patient choice, stating the more youthful generation “does not desire labour discomfort.

The remark came as postpartum issue clusters from Kota, Bikaner and Jodhpur magnify analysis of maternal care, surgical decision-making, infection control and oversight in state-run centers. Critics stated Khimsar’s framing lowered complicated medical and systemic problems to a dismissive stereotype, specifically when households are requiring responses over deaths and extreme problems apparently connected to post-delivery care.Khimsar’s remarks have actually consistently drawn ire. Previously, dealing with severe cases in Bikaner’s govt healthcare facility, he informed press reporters the ladies had actually reached in vital condition and were “not dancing and singing.” In another controversial talk about clients at Paota district medical facility in Jodhpur, he presumably stated females got to the govt center after being ‘considered’ by personal medical facilities.Opposition members and health activists stated the minister’s tone, in the middle of continuous examinations, weakened self-confidence in the state’s action.

Khimsar, nevertheless, declined any typical thread connecting the current events throughout districts and stated the cases must not be “clubbed together.” His declaration followed reports that 8 ladies established issues after shipment at Paota district healthcare facility in Jodhpur.Offering an upgrade, Khimsar stated 6 females were steady under guidance, while 2 were severe due to pre-existing diseases. “A postpartum lady with high diabetes and high blood pressure, referred from Paota district health center and confessed to MDM Hospital, Jodhpur, has actually been moved to AIIMS Jodhpur for much better treatment.

Another postpartum female struggling with jaundice is being dealt with by professional physicians and will likewise be moved to AIIMS Jodhpur for specialised care,” he stated.He firmly insisted the 8 ladies had actually shown up with “various complex medical conditions” and repeated public rely on govt medical facilities, declaring a “99.99% shipment success rate”.Khimsar stated prima facie there was no carelessness, however action would follow if lapses were discovered, including that events are examined with “level of sensitivity, punctuality and impartiality.” In the Kota case, he stated, one physician was eliminated, 2 medical professionals and 2 nursing officers were suspended, and show-cause notifications were provided to health center superintendents.