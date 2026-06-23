Run-down neighborhood Rehabilitation Authority recognizes 18 more clusters throughout Mumbai area for redevelopment

Summary The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has actually determined 18 more shanty town clusters throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for redevelopment under Maharashtra’s Slum Cluster Area Redevelopment Scheme, buoyed by strong financier interest in its pilot task in Andheri (West).

PTI

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority(SRA)has actually recognized 18 extra run-down neighborhood clusters throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for redevelopment under the state federal government’s Slum Cluster Area Redevelopment Scheme, motivated by strong financier interest in its pilot task at Andheri (West), stated individuals knowledgeable about the advancement.

The relocation belongs to Maharashtra’s wider push to change Mumbai into a slum-free city and supply safe, irreversible real estate to locals through massive redevelopment jobs imagined under the State Housing Policy 2025.

According to authorities, the procedure of acquiring approval from the High-Powered Committee has actually currently been started for numerous significant clusters, consisting of Majaswadi in Andheri (East), Behrampada in Bandra (East), and the Wadala Truck Terminal location in Wadala, to name a few.

The state federal government had on November 13, 2025, authorized the application of the Slum Cluster Area Redevelopment Scheme to speed up redevelopment of big shanty town pockets through an incorporated preparation method. The plan intends to open redevelopment in largely inhabited casual settlements where standard project-by-project rehab has actually dealt with obstacles.

As part of the effort, SRA released a 101.36-acre shanty town cluster redevelopment job at C.D. Barfiwala Marg in Andheri (West) as a pilot. The job drew substantial interest from personal designers through a competitive bidding procedure, with Reliance 4IR Realty Development Ltd becoming the effective bidder.

Sources stated the proposition for consultation of the effective bidder has actually been sent to the state federal government for approval.

The action to the Andheri job shows growing involvement by big economic sector business in shanty town redevelopment, a section significantly being considered as a chance to add to inclusive city advancement while producing long-lasting real estate stock, they included.

The cluster redevelopment design is anticipated to play a crucial function in dealing with Mumbai’s real estate obstacles by allowing detailed redevelopment of bigger land parcels, producing contemporary facilities and enhancing civic features along with real estate rehab.

According to price quotes, jobs proposed under the plan are anticipated to assist in the rehab of around 6 lakh to 7 lakh run-down neighborhood citizens throughout Mumbai.

The effort surpasses real estate production and looks for to enhance the total city environment through prepared redevelopment, much better roadways, updated facilities, boosted public facilities and enhanced living conditions for locals.

The growth of the cluster redevelopment program comes at a time when the state federal government is positioning restored focus on metropolitan renewal and economical real estate, with policymakers seeing massive redevelopment as an important tool for enhancing the lifestyle for lakhs of Mumbaikars while improving the city’s city landscape.