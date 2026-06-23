CM looks for tighter CCTV cover, cleaner information gain access to

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-47529300,imgsize-110164,width-400,height-225,resizemode-72/47529300.jpg" alt="CM seeks tighter CCTV cover, cleaner data access" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav on Monday pitched for larger CCTV protection in public areas and motivated making use of environment-friendly products in cost effective real estate under the Assembly Constituency Development Scheme.He likewise directed that all analytical information of the state, department-wise, division-wise, and district-wise, be offered on a single integrated platform. Yadav was evaluating the working of the preparation, economics and stats department at the Mantralaya.While examining the state’s birth and death registration system, the CM directed authorities to prepare an action prepare for starting death registration centers straight at cremation premises. This will especially benefit individuals in rural and semi-urban locations by making it much easier to acquire death certificates.Throughout the conference chaired by Yadav, it was notified that more than 1.37 lakh trainees have actually benefited up until now under the Chief Minister Community Leadership Capacity Development Programme.