TVK, DMK STAND TOGETHER ON NEW MEKEDATU TRIBUNAL; AIADMK, PMK, AND LEFT ALLIES OPPOSE

Chennai: The judgment TVK and opposition DMK on Monday stood together in assembly backing a brand-new tribunal as a counter to Karnataka’s quote to build a dam throughout Cauvery at Mekedatu, while AIADMK, PMK and Left celebrations opposed the relocation.TVK and DMK stated a different tribunal was necessary to ‘beat Karnataka’s method’of declaring that Mekedatu dam was for drinking water function. AIADMK, PMK and Left celebrations argued that a brand-new tribunal might weaken Tamil Nadu’s difficult won rights in the

Cauvery disagreement

They likewise criticised TVK govt for consisting of the stipulation for brand-new tribunal without conversation in the assembly. After a point, speaker JCD Prabhakar declined to enable conversation on the problem, specifying that the resolution had actually currently been passed all.AIADMK MLA Thalavai Sundaram pointed out the SC last decision on Cauvery and stated Karnataka can not lay even a single brick for the dam without the approval from lower riparian states. Mekedatu dam can not be constructed and there was no requirement for a tribunal, he stated. Failure by Karnataka to adhere to the order would welcome contempt procedures, he stated.CPI flooring leader Thalli Ramachandran challenged the modified resolution, stating it had actually not been distributed to members as needed under Assembly guidelines.

Ramachandran stated a brand-new tribunal would reverse the years of legal fight and the Supreme Court’s 2018 Cauvery decision. “A brand-new tribunal is not required,”he stated.Safeguarding the resolution, PWD minister Aadhav Arjuna and water resources minister N Anand stated the state govt had actually thoroughly weighed its legal choices before getting to the choice. Anand stated the primary minister had actually spoken with legal and domain professionals to protect the state’s rights.Anand explained that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had actually not declined Karnataka’s comprehensive job report for the Mekedatu dam. Rather, it had actually forwarded the report to the Central Water Commission with no remarks. “The danger still continues,” he stated, restating the requirement for a brand-new tribunal.Arjuna stated some members had actually misconstrued the modified resolution. “Karnataka has actually embraced a brand-new method and is stating the dam is for drinking water function.

We desire a tribunal to counter their method,” he stated.DMK whip E V Velu echoed the view in the assembly. Speaking with press reporters outside the assembly, previous DMK minister Thangam Thennarasu stated the proposed tribunal for Mekedatu dam will not have any impact over the SC last decision on Cauvery water. “These 2 are different concerns. We ought to consider this as a brand-new disagreement. We would like to embrace an extremely mindful technique in order to secure the interests of the farmers of the delta area,” he stated.