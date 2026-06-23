Lionel Messi’s ‘Complicated Match’ Post After Becoming Top Goal-Scorer in World Cup History Goes Viral After Argentina’s Win

Lionel Messi at a Argentina session|Image: AP

Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup: There was no stopping the Argentinian captain as he went on to produce history by ending up being the leading scorer in World Cup history. After hammering home a hattrick versus Algeria in Argentina’s competition opener, Messi scored a brace versus Austria to make it a night to keep in mind for his side. With his brace versus Austria, he attained the enduring record.

After the win, Messi required to Instagram and published a message. Identifying it as a ‘complex match’, Messi declared the side has actually taken a little action even more.

‘Complicated match’

“Another success in a complex match, which serves us to take a little action even more,” Messi’s post read.

“Beyond anything I’m so pleased for the win,” Messi stated after the win.

He included: “It was substantial, difficult and hard. It would enable us to be unwinded to what’s ahead. All matches in this World Cup are extremely even, really extreme. I’m enjoying this minute and yearning to take pleasure in with my colleagues.”

Argentina advanced to the knockout round by winning its very first 2 group video games. Messi likewise scored all of his group’s objectives in a 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City.

Messi included his 18th World Cup objective in the subsiding seconds of blockage time when he shot one through numerous protectors after the very first effort was turned away by goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.