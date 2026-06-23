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Trisha commemorates Vijay’s birthday: ‘To the individual who makes it all worth it’

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23 Jun 2026, 2:18 pm

In the middle of rumours of a fallout in between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Trisha, the latter required to social networks to share an image devoted to the previous on his birthday. The CM commemorated his 52nd birthday on Monday, June 22.

“To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD,” composed Trisha on the caption for a post released through her Instagram deal with. Vijay and Trisha were seen commemorating Vijay’s birthday among a variety of cakes.

Vijay and Trisha have actually appeared together in movies like Ghilli (2004 ), Thirupaachi (2005 ), and Kuruvi (2008 ). They later on reunited in Leo (2023 ), with Trisha likewise making a cameo look in The best of All Time (2024 ).

Trisha was just recently seen in RJ Balaji’s KaruppuHeadlined by Suriya, who plays the titular god, the movie includes Trisha as a legal representative. The star is likewise part of the Chiranjeevi-starrer Vishwambara

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