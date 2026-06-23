Alka Yagnik consulted Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu

Alka Yagnik getting the Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-06-23T13:19:39.629Z" title ="2026-06-23 13:19"> 23 Jun 2026, 1:19 pm

Veteran vocalist Alka Yagnik has actually been consulted the Padma Bhushan in acknowledgment of her exceptional contribution to Indian music. President Droupadi Murmu gave the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Understood for her harmonic voice and flexibility, Alka Yagnik has actually sung tunes in numerous Indian languages and stays among the most effective playback vocalists in the history of Indian movie theater.

Born in Kolkata into a household with a musical background, she started singing at a young age. She increased to prominence with tunes in movies such as Tezaabwhere her chartbuster’Ek Do Teenended up being an across the country feeling. Throughout the years, she provided a number of renowned tunes throughout categories, providing her voice to remarkable tracks like’Choli Ke Peechefrom Khalnayak,’Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Sefrom Dhadkanthe Hum Tum title track,’Ghoongat Ki Aad Sefrom Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Keand the Kuch Hota Hai title tune, to name a few.