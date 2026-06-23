U.S. concentrated on reasonable trade handle India that benefits both nations, U.S. embassy states

NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters)– The United States is concentrated on protecting a reasonable, mutual trade handle India that free market for American exporters and provides advantages to both nations, the U.S. Embassy in India stated in an X post on Tuesday.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer fulfilled Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday to advance settlements on the interim arrangement in between the 2 nations, the embassy stated.

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)