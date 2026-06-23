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Home Books Freddy the 13th animated movie remains in works from Dan Trachtenberg

Freddy the 13th animated movie remains in works from Dan Trachtenberg

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23 Jun 2026, 1:22 pm

The Predator: Badlands helmer Dan Trachtenberg is establishing the animated adjustment of Freddy the 13thbased upon Yehudi Mercado’s graphic book of the very same name. Making this upgrade, Trachtenberg stated he had actually made lots of motion pictures that moms and dads should not take their kids to, however he is now lastly making a movie to which they can.

Paramount Animation revealed the task at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which is underway in France. Trachtenberg is likewise producing the movie together with Ben Rosenblatt.

The book has to do with the imaginary character Freddy Vanwinkle, an unlucky 13th-born child who stops working at whatever he sets out to do. The animated function has Mercado co-directing in addition to Trachtenberg. The story focuses on Uncle Freddy, who acquires the power of a boogeyman after he unintentionally eliminates one throughout a household getaway.

Making his directorial launching with 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016 ), Trachtenberg is likewise understood for Prey (2022) and animated Predator: Killer of Killers (2025 ). He has actually likewise directed episodes for the hit series The Boys and Black Mirror

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