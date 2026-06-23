New supply chain report declares the iPhone Ultra will be revealed as set up

Recently, a report from Apple’s supply chain showed that the iPhone Ultra would be postponed. This was rapidly shot down by a leaker over on Weibo, and today there’s a brand-new supply chain report that backs that up.

According to an unnamed source “at an Apple supplier”the iPhone Ultra will be revealed in September together with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, simply as it was reported to be numerous times up until now. A 2nd supply chain source stated it had actually gotten no sign of a hold-up.

< img width ="1200" height ="995" alt ="Purported iPhone Ultra dummy unit" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/iphone-ultra-coming-in-september/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Supposed iPhone Ultra dummy system

What all of this probably ways is that the iPhone Ultra will be revealed together with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September however might not be readily available immediately. Possibly it will be launched a couple of weeks after the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

It would not be the very first time Apple has actually done something like that, that’s for sure. Anyhow, it looks like the iPhone Ultra is still on track for a 2026 release, whether that’s in late September or later on in the year.

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