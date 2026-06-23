Lucknow fire disaster: SIT to probe event; send report within 7 days

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday night formed a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to penetrate the Aliganj fire disaster in Lucknow that happened previously in the day in which 15 individuals lost their lives. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="A massive fire ripped through a building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on June 22, claiming 15 lives. (HT photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/22/400x225/A-massive-fire-ripped-through-a-building-in-Luckno_1782151751242.jpg"alt ="A massive fire ripped through a building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on June 22, claiming 15 lives. (HT photo)"title ="A massive fire ripped through a building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on June 22, claiming 15 lives. (HT photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> An enormous fire ripped through a structure in Lucknow’s Aliganj location on June 22, declaring 15 lives. (HT picture)

The SIT was established after a top-level conference following the event. It makes up Amit Abhijat, extra chief secretary, tourist, culture and spiritual affairs, and Praveen Kumar, extra director general of authorities, Lucknow Zone. The state federal government directed the SIT to send its report within 7 days.

Authorities stated the SIT has actually been charged with carrying out an extensive questions into the reason for the blaze, the series of occasions causing the death and lapses, if any, in fire security compliance, developing management or emergency situation action that might have intensified the catastrophe.

The questions is likewise anticipated to take a look at whether the industrial structure had the requisite fire security facilities, whether recommended standards were being followed, and if any neglect on the part of the structure management, regulative authorities or other firms added to the high death toll.

The relocation came hours after the fire in Aliganj activated a massive rescue and firefighting operation, drawing senior administrative, authorities and fire department authorities to the area. The event has actually raised severe issues over fire readiness and enforcement of security standards in business facilities in the state capital.

The SIT will likewise examine the action of regional authorities and emergency situation services after the blaze was reported, consisting of evacuation and rescue procedures.