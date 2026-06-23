Oppn celebrations distressed over BSP fielding Brahmins for UP surveys: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) primary Mayawati on Monday stated her celebration has actually begun fielding prospects from upper castes, especially the Brahmin neighborhood, for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She declared that it has actually made opposition celebrations, Samajwadi Party in specific, nervous. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/22/400x225/Bahujan-Samaj-Party-chief-Mayawati---HT-file-_1782150670924.jpg"alt ="Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)"title ="Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. (HT file)

Mayawati likewise stated Brahmins in great deals are signing up with the BSP. In a post on social networks platform X, she stated fielding Brahmins has actually triggered worry amongst all opposition celebrations, particularly the Samajwadi Party.”This appears natural offered the possibility of a repeat of the 2007 election outcomes, when the Brahmin neighborhood added to the development of the bulk BSP federal government,: the previous UP CM stated.

“The BSP has actually taken the lead over competing celebrations in picking prospects for the 2027 assembly election. The celebration has actually currently settled prospects on 80 seats after green signal by the celebration chief. The prospects have actually been made in-charge of the constituencies from which they will object to the upcoming assembly election. Amongst the upper caste, weightage is being provided to the prospects coming from the Brahmin neighborhood,” stated a BSP leader.

Cleaning her stand on the choice of the Brahmin neighborhood prospects, Mayawati stated, “It is popular that in a state like Uttar Pradesh with a big population, the interests of the upper castes, especially the Brahmin neighborhood, are of vital significance to the BSP.”

“It is just in the BSP that the Brahmins are safe, and the celebration has actually shown its concept, objective, and policy of ‘sarvajan hitay- sarvajan sukhay’ by very first executing it at the celebration level and after development of the federal government, the Brahmins were offered complete regard and honour, along with complete involvement at every level of the federal government. On the other hand, in the federal governments of other celebrations, this neighborhood has actually been feeling ignored, insecure, and cheated for rather a long time,” she declared.

“In view of the Brahmin neighborhood’s preparedness to sign up with the BSP on the basis of social brotherhood, the procedure of making them celebration prospects is underway. They have complete faith in the BSP’s ‘Iron Lady’ management. If the BSP forms the federal government, they will be offered the very same regard and honour at every level as in the past. This is their genuine issue and the reason they are moving far from other celebrations,” Mayawati composed.

“The prospects from upper castes like Kshatriya, Vaishya and so on and other neighborhoods will likewise be made prospects on the basis of their preparedness to sign up with the BSP. The formula is- ‘the more ready one is, the more involvement one gets’,” she stated.

“The BSP, unlike other celebrations, does not play narrow and self-centered politics of distributing ‘lollipops’ to a couple of individuals, however considers its constitutional task to look after the interest and well-being of the whole society. That is why the BSP’s policies and programs are exceptional in the interest of the nation and individuals, in matters of public interest and well-being, criminal offense control and order,” the BSP chief composed.