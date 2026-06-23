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Home Books Famous drummer Deva’s health in vital condition

Famous drummer Deva’s health in vital condition

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< time datetime ="2026-06-22T11:01:04.448Z" title="2026-06-22 11:01"> 22 Jun 2026, 11:01 am

For years, he set phases on fire with his effective drum beats, carrying out together with a few of the most significant names in the Kannada music market. Today, popular drummer Deva, commonly referred to as Kannada’s Shivamani, is dealing with the hardest fight of his life.

Deva, who has actually played drums for movies made up by leading music directors and captivated audiences through many live shows, is presently battling with serious health and monetary difficulties. Due to issues from gangrene, medical professionals just recently needed to cut off among his legs. His household states his condition stays crucial, and continuous treatment expenses have actually pressed them into severe monetary difficulty.

The veteran artist has actually added to movies such as 5 Idiots and Preethi Nee Heengyaake and is understood for pop music consisting of’Baninda Jaari’,’Vidhi Aata Vaadida’and’Preethi Nee Heegeke’Throughout the years, he has actually shared phases with renowned authors like Hamsalekha and Sadhu Kokila, and has actually even worked along with famous author Ilaiyaraaja.

Author and filmmaker Ganesh Kasaragod just recently highlighted Deva’s predicament, exposing that the artist has not just lost his best leg however has actually likewise suffered injuries to his hip, while his other leg is apparently at danger.

Regardless of being bedridden and in tremendous discomfort, Deva continues to face his scenario with exceptional guts. His household is now attracting music enthusiasts, fans, and the general public for financial backing to assist cover his medical costs and protect his future.

A guy who invested his life producing rhythm and pleasure for others now requires the assistance of the extremely neighborhood he influenced. For lots of in Karnataka’s music fraternity, this is a minute to stand next to among their own.

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