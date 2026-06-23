Famous drummer Deva’s health in vital condition

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< time datetime ="2026-06-22T11:01:04.448Z" title="2026-06-22 11:01"> 22 Jun 2026, 11:01 am
For years, he set phases on fire with his effective drum beats, carrying out together with a few of the most significant names in the Kannada music market. Today, popular drummer Deva, commonly referred to as Kannada’s Shivamani, is dealing with the hardest fight of his life.
Deva, who has actually played drums for movies made up by leading music directors and captivated audiences through many live shows, is presently battling with serious health and monetary difficulties. Due to issues from gangrene, medical professionals just recently needed to cut off among his legs. His household states his condition stays crucial, and continuous treatment expenses have actually pressed them into severe monetary difficulty.