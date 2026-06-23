Shishu Mandir and Aon Help Women Build Financial Independence Through Green Mobility

Shishu Mandir, in collaboration with Aon, a leading global professional services firm, donated 12 electric autorickshaws to women from vulnerable communities at the Shishu Nagar campus in Hella Nagar today. The donation marks a milestone for Shishu Mandir’s ‘Eco-Wheels’ initiative with 254 vehicles now part of the Aon-sponsored fleet.

The 12 beneficiaries, predominantly single mothers and widows from KR Puram and East Bengaluru, have completed driving and safety training, equipping them to start this new chapter of their lives and lay the foundation for greater financial security.

Greener roads, stronger communities

The Eco-Wheels initiative addresses two key challenges: creating sustainable livelihoods for women from vulnerable communities and championing green mobility. It aims to transform the lives of women by providing them with more stable, higher-earning opportunities helping them become self-sufficient micro-entrepreneurs. At the same time, these women-run transport services support cleaner, quieter and safer travel within the community.

Eco-Wheels goes beyond providing vehicles by focusing on long-term financial education and security. Shishu Mandir also helps each participant in opening a bank account, encouraging regular savings habit and access to the formal financial system. Each driver contributes Rs. 3,000 per month towards personal savings to build financial security for their families.

Kanwarpriya Khanna, people leader of India for Aon stated, “At Aon, we believe that true empowerment begins when individuals have access to the right support and resources to build a more secure and independent future. Through the Eco-Wheels initiative, we are helping women with self-employment and financial independence. It is inspiring to witness these women shift from the unorganized sector and become empowered entrepreneurs contributing to their families and a greener Bengaluru.”

Wing Commander (Retd.) D. P. Sabharwal, vice president of Shishu Mandir said, “We at Shishu Mandir have always believed that empowerment means nothing less than providing the opportunity for financial security and hence peace of mind for the families we support. It is a moment of immense pride to reach the milestone of 254 autos today with the support of Aon. These women are now ‘Climate Champions’, showing us that sustainable and social change go hand in hand.”

Leaders from Aon, including Kanwarpriya Khanna and Symon Francis, joined Shishu Mandir’s management in marking the occasion.