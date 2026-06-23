Bareilly: Pocso found guilty on outdoors prison responsibility gets away, 7 personnel suspended

A found guilty serving life jail time in a Pocso case got away from Bareilly Central Jail on Monday afternoon while outside the jail for job-related responsibilities, activating a huge search and disciplinary action versus 7 prison team member. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Representational image (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/22/400x225/Representational-image--Sourced-_1782150613127.jpg"alt ="Representational image (Sourced)"title ="Representational image (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Representational image( Sourced )

The left prisoner has actually been recognized as Dinesh, child of Arvind, a citizen of Neneda Rajput town under Didauli police headquarters limitations in Amroha district. He was founded guilty in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act case signed up in Bijnor district and had actually been lodged in Bareilly Central Jail for the previous 6 years.

According to authorities, Dinesh was secured of the jail on an unique authorisation slip along with 12 other prisoners for job-related responsibilities. Throughout the motion, he apparently handled to avert security workers and leave from custody.

The event sent out the prison administration into a tizzy, with senior authorities hurrying to the jail to examine the circumstance and examine the situations that resulted in the security breach. District magistrate and senior cops authorities checked out the prison and looked for information of the occurrence.

Cops and jail authorities instantly released a manhunt to trace the absconding found guilty. Several groups have actually been formed and raids are being carried out at thought hideouts and areas connected to the detainee.

Taking speedy action, main prison senior superintendent Avinash Gautam suspended 5 warders and 2 Class IV staff members for supposed carelessness. The suspended workers have actually been recognized as warders Vishambhar Singh, Arjun Prasad, Gendan Lal, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Kumar, in addition to Class IV staff members Vijay Kumar and Yashpal.

Authorities stated an in-depth questions has actually been started to identify how the found guilty handled to get away in spite of security plans. More action will likely follow the examination’s findings.